Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Aachen: Deutschland siegt im Nationenpreis, McLain Ward im Preis von NRW

    aachen-4658.JPGMit einer supertollen Leistung schaffte das deutsche Team rund um Marcus Ehning im Nationenpreis der Springreiter den Hattrick und holte sich nach 2016 und 2017 erneut den Sieg. Zweite wurden die Reiter aus Irland vor dem Team der Niederlande. Und der heutige Preis von NRW ging an den US-Amerikaner McLain Ward. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: With a super performance, the German team around Marcus Ehning did the hattrick in the showjumping nations cup and claimed the victory for the third time after 2016 und 2017. The Irish riders finished as runner-ups ahead of the team from the Netherlands. Today’s Price of Northrhine-Westfalia went on to US-rider McLain Ward. Here are the results:

    Mercedes-Benz Nationenpreis / Nations Cup

    1: Deutschland / Germany - ttl. 4 pts from 2 rounds
    Simone Blum / Alice - 4 / 0 pts, Laura Klaphake / Catch me if you can - 0 / 0 pts, Maurice Tebbel / Chacco’s Son - 0 / 4, Marcus Ehning / Pret à Tout - 4 / 0
     
     2: Irland / Ireland - ttl. 6 pts. 
     Shane Sweetnam / Chaqui Z - 1 / 1 pts, Darragh Kenney / Babalou - 12 /0 pts, Cameron Hanley / Quirex - 0 / 8 pts, Cian O’Connor / Good Luck - 4 / 0 pts.
     
    3: Niederlande / The Netherlands - ttl. 9 pts. 
    Leopold van Asten / Beauty - 0 / 4 pts, Maikel van der Vleuten / Arera C - 0 / 8 pts, Marc Houtzager / Sterrehof’s Baccarat - 0 / 1 pts, Frank Schuttert / Chianti’s Champion - 0 / 4
     
     
    Preis von Nordrhein-Westfalen / Price of Northrhine-Westfalia 
             
     1: McLain Ward USA
    		 Clinta   0 / 0 / 46,95 Sec.
     2: Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 Reveur de Hurtebise
    		 0 / 0 / 48,16 Sec.
     3: Cameron Hanley
    		 IRL
    		 Eis Isaura 0 / 0 / 48,49 Sec.
     4: Maurice Tebbel
    		 GER
    		 Don Diarado
    		 0 / 0 / 49,29 Sec.
     5: Yuri Mansur
    		 BRA
    		 Ibelle vd Grote Haart
    		 0 / 0 / 49,35 Sec.
             
             