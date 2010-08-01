Equi-News.de

Mit einer supertollen Leistung schaffte das deutsche Team rund um Marcus Ehning im Nationenpreis der Springreiter den Hattrick und holte sich nach 2016 und 2017 erneut den Sieg. Zweite wurden die Reiter aus Irland vor dem Team der Niederlande. Und der heutige Preis von NRW ging an den US-Amerikaner McLain Ward. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: With a super performance, the German team around Marcus Ehning did the hattrick in the showjumping nations cup and claimed the victory for the third time after 2016 und 2017. The Irish riders finished as runner-ups ahead of the team from the Netherlands. Today’s Price of Northrhine-Westfalia went on to US-rider McLain Ward. Here are the results:

Mercedes-Benz Nationenpreis / Nations Cup



1: Deutschland / Germany - ttl. 4 pts from 2 rounds

Simone Blum / Alice - 4 / 0 pts, Laura Klaphake / Catch me if you can - 0 / 0 pts, Maurice Tebbel / Chacco’s Son - 0 / 4, Marcus Ehning / Pret à Tout - 4 / 0

2: Irland / Ireland - ttl. 6 pts.

Shane Sweetnam / Chaqui Z - 1 / 1 pts, Darragh Kenney / Babalou - 12 /0 pts, Cameron Hanley / Quirex - 0 / 8 pts, Cian O’Connor / Good Luck - 4 / 0 pts.

3: Niederlande / The Netherlands - ttl. 9 pts.

Leopold van Asten / Beauty - 0 / 4 pts, Maikel van der Vleuten / Arera C - 0 / 8 pts, Marc Houtzager / Sterrehof’s Baccarat - 0 / 1 pts, Frank Schuttert / Chianti’s Champion - 0 / 4

Preis von Nordrhein-Westfalen / Price of Northrhine-Westfalia