Equi-News.de

Aachen: Julia Krajewski siegt im CIC*** - Team Germany nur auf Rang 5
Mit einer tollen Leistung hat sich die nach der Dressur führende Julia Krajewski mit Chipmunk (Foto) den Sieg in der drei Sterne-Kurzprüfung von Aachen erritten; für das deutsche Team lief es allerdings nicht so gut. Am Ende blieb nur der fünfte Rang; es siegte die Mannschaft Neuseelands vor den Reitern aus Frankreich und Schweden. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: With a super performance, Germany’s Julia Krajewski and Chipmunk (pictured) claimed the victory in the short three star test in Aachen. The German team, however, was not that lucky but finished on fifth place only; the New Zealand eventers won ahead of France and Sweden. Here are the results:
CIC*** Einzelwertung / Individual Ranking
|1:
|Julia Krajewski
|GER
|Chipmunk
|26,10 Pts.
|19,7 + 0 + 6,4
|2:
|Christopher Burton
|AUS
|Quality Purdey
|26,70 Pts.
|26,7 + 0 + 0,0
|3:
|Tim Price
|NZL
|Cekatinka
|30,30 Pts.
|27,5 + 0 + 2,8
|4:
|Andrew Hoy
|AUS
|Vassily de Lassos
|31,70 Pts.
|30,5 + 0 + 1,2
|5:
|Clarke Johnstone
|NZL
| Balmoral Sensation
|33,50 Pts.
|27,1 + 0 + 6,4
CIC***Mannschaftsvertung / Team Ranking1: Neuseeland/ New Zealand - ttl. 112,900 Pts. Clarke Johnstone / Balmoral Sensation - 33,5 Pts, Blyth Tait /Havanna - 70,3 Pts, Tim Price / Cekatinka - 30,3 Pts, Sir Mark Todd / Kiltubrid Rhapsody - 49,1 Pts.
Foto: bmp - J. Stils