Equi-News.de

    • Aachen: Julia Krajewski siegt im CIC*** - Team Germany nur auf Rang 5

    krajewski-chipmunk.jpgMit einer tollen Leistung hat sich die nach der Dressur führende Julia Krajewski mit Chipmunk (Foto) den Sieg in der drei Sterne-Kurzprüfung von Aachen erritten; für das deutsche Team lief es allerdings nicht so gut. Am Ende blieb nur der fünfte Rang; es siegte die Mannschaft Neuseelands vor den Reitern aus Frankreich und Schweden. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: With a super performance, Germany’s Julia Krajewski and Chipmunk (pictured) claimed the victory in the short three star test in Aachen. The German team, however, was not that lucky but finished on fifth place only; the New Zealand eventers won ahead of France and Sweden. Here are the results:


    CIC*** Einzelwertung / Individual Ranking

               
     1: Julia Krajewski
    		 GER
    		 Chipmunk
    		 26,10 Pts.  19,7 + 0 + 6,4
     2: Christopher Burton
    		 AUS
    		 Quality Purdey
    		 26,70 Pts.
    		 26,7 + 0 + 0,0
     3: Tim Price
    		 NZL
    		 Cekatinka
    		 30,30 Pts.
    		 27,5 + 0 + 2,8
     4: Andrew Hoy AUS
    		 Vassily de Lassos  31,70 Pts.
    		 30,5 + 0 + 1,2
     5: Clarke Johnstone
    		 NZL
    		  Balmoral Sensation
    		 33,50 Pts.
    		 27,1 + 0 + 6,4
               
               
       

    CIC***Mannschaftsvertung / Team Ranking

    1: Neuseeland/ New Zealand - ttl. 112,900 Pts.
    Clarke Johnstone / Balmoral Sensation - 33,5 Pts,  Blyth Tait /Havanna - 70,3 Pts, Tim Price / Cekatinka - 30,3 Pts, Sir Mark Todd / Kiltubrid Rhapsody - 49,1 Pts.
     
    2: Frankreich / France - ttl. 130,500 Pts.
    Karim Florent Laghouag / Punch de l’Esques 40,0 Pts, Cecric Lyard / Unum de’Or - 53,8 Pts, Lt. Colonel Thibault Vallette / Qing du Briot - 36,7 Pts, Thibaut Fournier / Siniani de Lathus - Elim. 
     
    3: Schweden / Sweden  - ttl. 146,300 Pts.
    Niklas Lindbäck / Focus Filiocus - 80,7 Pts, Anna Freskgard / Box Qutie - 52,5 Pts., Louise Svensson Jähde / Wieloch’s Utah Sun - 47,7 Pts, Ludvig Svennerstal /  Stinger - 46,10 Pts.

    Foto: bmp - J. Stils