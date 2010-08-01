Equi-News.de

Mit einer tollen Leistung hat sich die nach der Dressur führende Julia Krajewski mit Chipmunk (Foto) den Sieg in der drei Sterne-Kurzprüfung von Aachen erritten; für das deutsche Team lief es allerdings nicht so gut. Am Ende blieb nur der fünfte Rang; es siegte die Mannschaft Neuseelands vor den Reitern aus Frankreich und Schweden. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: With a super performance, Germany’s Julia Krajewski and Chipmunk (pictured) claimed the victory in the short three star test in Aachen. The German team, however, was not that lucky but finished on fifth place only; the New Zealand eventers won ahead of France and Sweden. Here are the results:





CIC*** Einzelwertung / Individual Ranking

1: Julia Krajewski

GER

Chipmunk

26,10 Pts. 19,7 + 0 + 6,4

2: Christopher Burton

AUS

Quality Purdey

26,70 Pts.

26,7 + 0 + 0,0

3: Tim Price

NZL

Cekatinka

30,30 Pts.

27,5 + 0 + 2,8

4: Andrew Hoy AUS

Vassily de Lassos 31,70 Pts.

30,5 + 0 + 1,2

5: Clarke Johnstone

NZL

Balmoral Sensation

33,50 Pts.

27,1 + 0 + 6,4



CIC***Mannschaftsvertung / Team Ranking

1: Neuseeland/ New Zealand - ttl. 112,900 Pts.

Clarke Johnstone / Balmoral Sensation - 33,5 Pts, Blyth Tait /Havanna - 70,3 Pts, Tim Price / Cekatinka - 30,3 Pts, Sir Mark Todd / Kiltubrid Rhapsody - 49,1 Pts.

2: Frankreich / France - ttl. 130,500 Pts.

Karim Florent Laghouag / Punch de l’Esques 40,0 Pts, Cecric Lyard / Unum de’Or - 53,8 Pts, Lt. Colonel Thibault Vallette / Qing du Briot - 36,7 Pts, Thibaut Fournier / Siniani de Lathus - Elim.

3: Schweden / Sweden - ttl. 146,300 Pts.

Niklas Lindbäck / Focus Filiocus - 80,7 Pts, Anna Freskgard / Box Qutie - 52,5 Pts., Louise Svensson Jähde / Wieloch’s Utah Sun - 47,7 Pts, Ludvig Svennerstal / Stinger - 46,10 Pts.

