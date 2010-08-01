Equi-News.de

Die Springprüfungen am Samstag boten ua.a das Finale des U25-Springpokals, welches sich Richard Vogel sicherte. In der Springprüfung mit Siegerrunde am Nachmittag gab es einen Sieg für Christian Ahlmann mit dem tollen, jetzt 11-jährigen Caribis Z (Foto) vor Hansi Dreher mit der 10-jährigen Belinda. Die großartige Luciana Diniz wurde Dritte. During saturday’s jumping competitions, the final of U25-jumping challenge (for riders below 25 years of age) was scheduled, which saw Germany’s Richard Vogel as winner. And in the jumping competition with winning round on afternoon, Christian Ahlmann and the great, meanwhile 11-year old Caribis Z (pictured) claimed the victory ahead of Hans Dieter Dreher with the 10-year old Belinda. The great Luciana Diniz finished on third place.

Finale U25-Springpokal / Final of the jumping challenge for riders younger than 25 years

1; Richard Vogel

GER

Solitaer

0 / 41,25 Sec.

2: Cedric Wolf

GER

Cho Chang

0 / 42,67 Sec.

3: Justine Tebbel

GER

Light Star

0 / 43,13 Sec,

4: Gerrit Nieberg

GER

Baccord

4 / 42,37 Sec.

5: Stefanie Bolte

GER

Quick Step

4 / 43,77 Sec.



Springprüfung mit Siegerrunde / Jumping competition with winning round



1; Christian Ahlmann

GER

Caribis Z

0 / 47,75 Sec.

2: Hans Dieter Dreher

GER Belinda

0 / 48,04 Sec.

3: Luciana Diniz

POR

Camargo

0 / 50,34 Sec,

4: Maikel van der Vleuten

NED Arera

0 / 51,02 Sec.

5: Werner Muff

SUI

Jazoe van’t Steenpaal

0 / 51,57 Sec.

