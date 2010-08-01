Equi-News.de

Aachen - Springen am Samstag: Vogel gewinnt das U25-Finale, Ahlmann das Springen mit Siegerrunde
Die Springprüfungen am Samstag boten ua.a das Finale des U25-Springpokals, welches sich Richard Vogel sicherte. In der Springprüfung mit Siegerrunde am Nachmittag gab es einen Sieg für Christian Ahlmann mit dem tollen, jetzt 11-jährigen Caribis Z (Foto) vor Hansi Dreher mit der 10-jährigen Belinda. Die großartige Luciana Diniz wurde Dritte. During saturday’s jumping competitions, the final of U25-jumping challenge (for riders below 25 years of age) was scheduled, which saw Germany’s Richard Vogel as winner. And in the jumping competition with winning round on afternoon, Christian Ahlmann and the great, meanwhile 11-year old Caribis Z (pictured) claimed the victory ahead of Hans Dieter Dreher with the 10-year old Belinda. The great Luciana Diniz finished on third place.
Finale U25-Springpokal / Final of the jumping challenge for riders younger than 25 years
|1;
|Richard Vogel
|GER
|Solitaer
|0 / 41,25 Sec.
|2:
|Cedric Wolf
|GER
|Cho Chang
|0 / 42,67 Sec.
|3:
|Justine Tebbel
|GER
|Light Star
|0 / 43,13 Sec,
|4:
|Gerrit Nieberg
|GER
|Baccord
|4 / 42,37 Sec.
|5:
|Stefanie Bolte
|GER
|Quick Step
|4 / 43,77 Sec.
Springprüfung mit Siegerrunde / Jumping competition with winning round
|1;
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Caribis Z
|0 / 47,75 Sec.
|2:
|Hans Dieter Dreher
|GER
|Belinda
|0 / 48,04 Sec.
|3:
|Luciana Diniz
|POR
|Camargo
|0 / 50,34 Sec,
|4:
|Maikel van der Vleuten
|NED
|Arera
|0 / 51,02 Sec.
|5:
|Werner Muff
|SUI
|Jazoe van’t Steenpaal
|0 / 51,57 Sec.