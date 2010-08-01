Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Aachen - Springen am Samstag: Vogel gewinnt das U25-Finale, Ahlmann das Springen mit Siegerrunde

    ahlmann-caribis.jpgDie Springprüfungen am Samstag boten ua.a das Finale des U25-Springpokals, welches sich Richard Vogel sicherte. In der Springprüfung mit Siegerrunde am Nachmittag gab es einen Sieg für Christian Ahlmann mit dem tollen, jetzt 11-jährigen Caribis Z (Foto) vor Hansi Dreher mit der 10-jährigen Belinda. Die großartige Luciana Diniz wurde Dritte. During saturday’s jumping competitions, the final of U25-jumping challenge (for riders below 25 years of age) was scheduled, which saw Germany’s Richard Vogel as winner. And in the jumping competition with winning round on afternoon, Christian Ahlmann and the great, meanwhile 11-year old Caribis Z (pictured) claimed the victory ahead of Hans Dieter Dreher with the 10-year old Belinda. The great Luciana Diniz finished on third place.

    Finale U25-Springpokal / Final of the jumping challenge for riders younger than 25 years

              richard-vogel.jpg
       1; Richard Vogel
    		 GER
    		 Solitaer
    		 0 / 41,25 Sec.
    		  
       2: Cedric Wolf
    		 GER
    		 Cho Chang
    		 0 / 42,67 Sec.
    		  
       3: Justine Tebbel
    		 GER
    		 Light Star
    		 0 / 43,13 Sec,
    		  
       4: Gerrit Nieberg
    		 GER
    		 Baccord
    		 4 / 42,37 Sec.
    		  
       5: Stefanie Bolte
    		 GER
    		 Quick Step
    		 4 / 43,77 Sec.
    		  
       
       
       

    Springprüfung mit Siegerrunde / Jumping competition with winning round

             
     1; Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Caribis Z
    		 0 / 47,75 Sec.
     2: Hans Dieter Dreher
    		 GER Belinda
    		 0 / 48,04 Sec.
     3: Luciana Diniz
    		 POR
    		 Camargo
    		 0 / 50,34 Sec,
     4: Maikel van der Vleuten
    		 NED  Arera
    		 0 / 51,02 Sec.
     5: Werner Muff
    		 SUI
    		 Jazoe van’t Steenpaal
    		 0 / 51,57 Sec.
    Fotos aus Aachen: bmp - J. Stils