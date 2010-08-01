Equi-News.de

Penelope Leprevost siegt in Ascona
Die Französin Pénélope Leprevost siegte im Großen Preis des fünf-Sterne CSI von Ascona im Sattel des 12-jährigen Gain Line, den sie Anfang Juni von ihrem Landsmann Simon Delestre übernommen hat. Insgesamt sieben Kombinationen hatten das Stechen in Ascona erreicht. Hier ist das Ergebnis: French showjumper Pénélope Leprevost has won the showjumping Grand Prix at the five-star CSI in Ascona, riding the 12-year old Gain Line. Gain Line was previously competed by her compatriote Simon Delestre and is in Leprevost’s barn since June. A total of seven riders had managed to reach the jump-off at the Grand Prix. Here is the result:
Gran Premio Longines de Ascona
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Pénélope Leprevost
|FRA
|Gain Line
| 0 / 45,51 Sec.
|2:
|Irma Karlsson
|SWE
|Ida vd Bisschop
| 4 / 42,51 Sec.
|3:
|Robert Whitaker
|GBR
|Catwalk
| 4 / 44,13 Sec.
|4;
|Christophe Vanderhasselt
|BEL
|Identity Vitseroel
| 4 / 44,15 Sec.
|5:
|Paola Amilibia
|ESP
|Prunella d’Ariel
| 4 / 53,68 Sec.
|6:
|Kent Farrington
|USA
|Creedance
| 8 / 45,04 Sec.
|7:
|Walter Gabathuler
|SUI
|Silver Surfer
|12 /47,43 Sec.