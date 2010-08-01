Equi-News.de

Die Französin Pénélope Leprevost siegte im Großen Preis des fünf-Sterne CSI von Ascona im Sattel des 12-jährigen Gain Line, den sie Anfang Juni von ihrem Landsmann Simon Delestre übernommen hat. Insgesamt sieben Kombinationen hatten das Stechen in Ascona erreicht. Hier ist das Ergebnis: French showjumper Pénélope Leprevost has won the showjumping Grand Prix at the five-star CSI in Ascona, riding the 12-year old Gain Line. Gain Line was previously competed by her compatriote Simon Delestre and is in Leprevost’s barn since June. A total of seven riders had managed to reach the jump-off at the Grand Prix. Here is the result:

Gran Premio Longines de Ascona

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off