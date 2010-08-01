Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Penelope Leprevost siegt in Ascona

    hufe-sprung.JPGDie Französin Pénélope Leprevost siegte im Großen Preis des fünf-Sterne CSI von Ascona im Sattel des 12-jährigen Gain Line, den sie Anfang Juni von ihrem Landsmann Simon Delestre übernommen hat. Insgesamt sieben Kombinationen hatten das Stechen in Ascona erreicht. Hier ist das Ergebnis: French showjumper Pénélope Leprevost has won the showjumping Grand Prix at the five-star CSI in Ascona, riding the 12-year old Gain Line. Gain Line was previously competed by her compatriote Simon Delestre and is in Leprevost’s barn since June. A total of seven riders had managed to reach the jump-off at the Grand Prix. Here is the result:

    Gran Premio Longines de Ascona

    Int. Springprüfung  1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1: Pénélope Leprevost
    		 FRA
    		 Gain Line  0 / 45,51 Sec.
     2: Irma Karlsson
    		 SWE
    		 Ida vd Bisschop
    		  4 / 42,51 Sec.
     3: Robert Whitaker
    		 GBR
    		 Catwalk
    		  4 / 44,13 Sec.
     4; Christophe Vanderhasselt
    		 BEL
    		 Identity Vitseroel
    		  4 / 44,15 Sec.
     5: Paola Amilibia
    		 ESP
    		 Prunella d’Ariel
    		  4 / 53,68 Sec.
     6: Kent Farrington
    		 USA
    		 Creedance
    		  8 / 45,04 Sec.
     7: Walter Gabathuler
    		 SUI
    		 Silver Surfer
    		 12 /47,43 Sec.
             
             