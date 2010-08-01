Equi-News.de

Alberto Zorzi siegt beim Global Jumping Berlin
Den Longines Grand Prix beim Global Jumping im Berliner Sommergarten gewann nach achtköpfigem Stechen Alberto Zorzi, Bereiter im Stall von Tour-Chef Jan Tops. Mit ca. einer Sekunde Abstand landete Christian Ahlmann auf dem zweiten Rang, Pieter Devos wurde Dritter. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Grand Prix at the Global Jumping in the Berlin Summer Garden was won by Alberto Zorzi, chief rider for LGCT-boss Jan Tops after a jump-off of 8 riders. With approx. one second behind, Christian Ahlmann finished as runner-up, Pieter Devos ranked third. Here is the result:
Global Jumping Berlin, Berlin (GER)
Longines Grand Prix
Int. Springprüfung 1,60 mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Fair Light van’t Heike
|0 / 35,53 Sec.
|2:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Clintrexo Z
|0 / 36,65 Sec.
|3:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Claire Z
|0 / 37,96 Sec.
|4:
|Niels Bruynseels
|BEL
|Cas de Liberté
|0 / 39,10 Sec.
|5:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Calisto Blue
|0 / 41,04 Sec.
|6:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Lorenzo
|4 / 37,51 Sec.
|7:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Cornado NRW
|4 / 37,94 Sec.
|8:
|Martin Fuchs
|SUI
|Clooney
|4 / 39,52 Sec.
Photo courtesy: Stefano Grasso / LGCT