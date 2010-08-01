Equi-News.de

    • Alberto Zorzi siegt beim Global Jumping Berlin

    zorzi-fair-light.jpgDen Longines Grand Prix beim Global Jumping im Berliner Sommergarten gewann nach achtköpfigem Stechen Alberto Zorzi, Bereiter im Stall von Tour-Chef Jan Tops. Mit ca. einer Sekunde Abstand landete Christian Ahlmann auf dem zweiten Rang, Pieter Devos wurde Dritter. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Grand Prix at the Global Jumping in the Berlin Summer Garden was won by Alberto Zorzi, chief rider for LGCT-boss Jan Tops after a jump-off of 8 riders. With approx. one second behind, Christian Ahlmann finished as runner-up, Pieter Devos ranked third. Here is the result:

    Global Jumping Berlin, Berlin (GER)

    Longines Grand Prix 

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60 mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1: Alberto Zorzi
    		 ITA
    		 Fair Light van’t Heike
    		 0 / 35,53 Sec.
     2: Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Clintrexo Z
    		 0 / 36,65 Sec.
     3: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 Claire Z
    		 0 / 37,96 Sec.
     4: Niels Bruynseels BEL
    		 Cas de Liberté
    		 0 / 39,10 Sec.
     5: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Calisto Blue
    		 0 / 41,04 Sec.
     6: Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 Lorenzo
    		 4 / 37,51 Sec.
     7: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cornado NRW
    		 4 / 37,94 Sec.
     8: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 Clooney
    		 4 / 39,52 Sec.
             

    Photo courtesy: Stefano Grasso / LGCT