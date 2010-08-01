Equi-News.de

Den Longines Grand Prix beim Global Jumping im Berliner Sommergarten gewann nach achtköpfigem Stechen Alberto Zorzi, Bereiter im Stall von Tour-Chef Jan Tops. Mit ca. einer Sekunde Abstand landete Christian Ahlmann auf dem zweiten Rang, Pieter Devos wurde Dritter. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Grand Prix at the Global Jumping in the Berlin Summer Garden was won by Alberto Zorzi, chief rider for LGCT-boss Jan Tops after a jump-off of 8 riders. With approx. one second behind, Christian Ahlmann finished as runner-up, Pieter Devos ranked third. Here is the result:

Global Jumping Berlin, Berlin (GER)

Longines Grand Prix

Int. Springprüfung 1,60 mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Alberto Zorzi

ITA

Fair Light van’t Heike

0 / 35,53 Sec.

2: Christian Ahlmann

GER

Clintrexo Z

0 / 36,65 Sec.

3: Pieter Devos

BEL

Claire Z

0 / 37,96 Sec.

4: Niels Bruynseels BEL

Cas de Liberté

0 / 39,10 Sec.

5: Daniel Deusser

GER

Calisto Blue

0 / 41,04 Sec.

6: Kevin Staut

FRA

Lorenzo

4 / 37,51 Sec.

7: Marcus Ehning

GER

Cornado NRW

4 / 37,94 Sec. 8: Martin Fuchs

SUI

Clooney

4 / 39,52 Sec.

