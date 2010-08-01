Equi-News.de

Isabell Werth führt nach wie vor unangefochten die Weltrangliste Dressur an- vor Isabell Werth. Mit Weihegold und Emilio besetzt Werth die Positionen 1 und 2. Zurück in den Top Ten ist auch die amtierende Olympiasiegerin und Weltmeisterin Charlotte Dujardin mit ihrer neunjährigen Nachwuchshoffnung Freestyle. Einen Riesensprung machte Ingrid Klimke mit Franziskus, die sich von Platz 197 auf 50 vorgearbeitet hat. Isabell Werth is still in the lead of the world ranking list dressage - ahead of Isabell Werth. With Weihegold and Emilio, Werth is holding the positions 1 and 2. Back in the top ten, is also the current Olympic and world champion Charlotte Dujardin with her nine-year old up-and-coming crack Freestyle. A super jump was done by Ingrid Klimke with Franziskus, who rose from rank # 197 to 50.

Weltrangliste Dressur per 1. August 2018 / World ranking list dressage per August 1st, 2018