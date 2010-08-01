Equi-News.de

Für Scott Brash ist die Londoner Station der Longines Global Champions Tour definitiv ein gutes Pflaster: Im Park des Royal Hospital Chelsea konnte der Brite nach einem siebenköpfigen Stechen seinen Vorjahressieg wiederholen - dieses Mal im Sattel von Hello Mr. President. Der amtierende Europameister Peder Fredricson wurde Zweiter, Ludger Beerbaum meldete sich über ein halbes Jahr nach seinem schweren und komplizierten Armbruch (beim Turnier in Mechelen am Jahresende 2017) mit einem dritten Platz endlich wieder völlig genesen zurück in der Weltspitze. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Well, the London leg of the Longines Global Champions tour is a good place to win for Scott Brash: In the garden of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the British rider could make it a double when winning in the second consecutive year in London, this time riding Hello Mr. President in a jump-off of seven. Current European champion Peder Fredricson finished as runner-up and Ludger Beerbaum could prove more than half a year after his serious and complicated arm fracture (at the end of 2017 in Mechelen) that he has fully recovered and is back among world’s best. Here are the results:



Longines Global Champions Tour, London (GBR) Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

