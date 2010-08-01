Equi-News.de

Die Weltreiterspiele in Tryon finden ohne den erfolgreichsten Medaillensammler in der Vielseitigkeit der letzten Jahre statt: Michael Jung wird nicht mit dabei sein. Sein Championatspferd Rocana hat sich verletzt. The World Equestrian Games in Tryon will take place without the most successful medal gainer in eventing in past years: Michael Jung will not take part at the games. His top horse Rocana has sustained an injury. Er ist der (noch) amtierende Mannschafts-Weltmeister und Einzel-Vizeweltmeister und er war der Einzel-Weltmeister 2010. Und er war Doppel-Olympiasieger 2012 sowie Einzel-Olympiasieger in Rio 2016. Aber die Weltreiterspiele in Tryon werden ohne Michael Jung stattfinden. Seine Top-Stute Rocana ist verletzt und fällt somit für die Weltreiterspiele aus. Die Deutsche Reiterliche Vereinigung (FN) zitiert Michael Jungs Vater und Trainer Joachim Jung mit den Worten “Die Stute hat sich vorne links das Fesselgelenk gestaucht.” Die langfristige Prognose sehe aber gut aus.Für Michi Jung wird die Titelverteidigerin Sandra Auffahrt nachrücken - allerdings nicht mit ihrem “Gold-Pferd” Opgun Luovo, welches in “Championatsrente” ist, sondern mit Nachwuchscrack Viamant du Matz nach. He is the (still) current team world champion and individual silver medal winner and he was the individual world champion in 2010. Moreover, he was double Olympic champion in 2012 and individual Olympic champion in Rio 2016. But the World Equestrian Games in Tryon will take place without Germany’s star eventer Michael Jung. His top mount Rocana has sustained an injury and therefore cannot participate at the WEG. The German Equestrian Federation (FN) quotes Michael Jung’s dad and coach Joachim Jung as follows: “The mare has a jolted pastern joint at her left front leg.” However, the long-term prognosis would be good. Michi Jung will be replaced by title defendor Sandra Auffahrt - but not with her “golden horse” Opgun Luovo, who has been retired from championships, but with her up-and-coming crack Viamant du Matz.