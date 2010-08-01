Equi-News.de

Die Weltreiterspiele sind zum Greifen nah und die Athleten machen sich auf den Weg - sowohl die zwei- als auch die vierbeinigen. Von Lüttich und Dubai sowie von mehreren südamerikanischen Flughäfen aus werden insgesamt 550 Pferde nach Spartanburg, 50 Meilen von Tryon entfernt, geflogen. The World Equestrian Games are closely around the corner and all the athletes - both two- and four-legged ones - are heading to Tryon. Departing from Liège and Dubai as well as from various South-American airports, a total of 550 horses are flying to Spartanburg, 50 miles away of Tryon.

Der größte Pferdetransport in der Geschichte - das sind die Flüge der Pferde zu den Weltreiterspielen 2018. Organisiert und durchgeführt, wie bei den vorhergehenden Championaten, vom weltbekannten Pferde-Spediteur Peden Bloodstock aus Deutschland (dieses Mal in Zusammenarbeit mit The Dutta Corp., Sponsor des US-amerikanischen Dressur-Teams), machen sich 550 Pferde aus insgesamt 70 Ländern auf den Weg nach Tryon.

Dank bester und präzisester Planung über Jahre werden werden die vierbeinigen Top-Stars mit Sondermaschinen der Emirates Cargo zum Flughafen Spartanburg geflogen, wo sie direkt aus den Transportboxen auf LKW’s verbracht werden, die sie ohne jegliche Verzögerung zum Gelände der Weltreiterspiele bringen. In Lüttich ist Martin Atocks Tochter Isabelle Atock (Foto unten) zusammen mit Peden Bloodstock-Director Henry Bullen dafür verantwortlich, dass alle Pferde gewohnt routiniert verladen werden; in Tryon ist Peden Bloodstock Chef Martin Atock selber vor Ort.

The biggest horse airlift in history - these are the horse flights to the World Equestrian Games 2108. Organized and carried out, as done for previous championships, by the world-famous horse shipping agent Peden Bloodstock from Germany (this time in cooperation with America’s The Dutta Corp, sponsor of the US-American dressage team), a total of 550 horses from 70 countries are heading to Tryon.

Thanks to best and most precise planing over years, the four-legged top stars are flying with special aircrafts from Emirates Cargo to the Spartanburg airport, where they are unloaded from their transport stalls and led onto special horse trucks immediately. They are driven to the championships’ area in Tryon without any delay. In Liège, Martin Atock’s daughter Isabelle Atock (pictured) and Peden Bloodstock-director Henry Bullen are taking care for the fact, that all the horses are loaded with their utmost routine; in Tryon, Peden Bloodstock’s boss Martin Atock is taking care of the unloading himself.

Photo from Liège: Courtesy FEI / Dirk Caremans