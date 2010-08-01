Equi-News.de

Ben Maher ist auf der Longines Global Champions Tour einfach nicht zu stoppen: In Rom holte er sich den dritten Tour-Sieg (nach Madrid und St. Tropez) in dieser GCT-Saison, nachdem er einmal mehr im Sattel des erst neunjährigen Explosion (KWPN-Wallach von Chacco Blue) im fünfköpfigen Stechen nicht zu schlagen war. Ben Maher is simply unstoppable at the Longines Global Champions Tour. In Rome, he claimed his third tour-win of this year’s GCT-season (he also won in Madrid and St. Tropez), after having been a class of it’s own in the jump-off of five.

Ben Mahers Turnierplanung ist offensichtlich sehr erfolgreich und lohnenswert. Für die Weltreiterspiele hatte er sich eh’ nicht mit seinen Top-Pferden auf die Longlist setzen lassen, sondern nur mit einem seiner “Ersatzpferde”, Sarena, die in diesem Jahr kaum Turniere gegangen ist, für’s Team für Tryon wurde er dann auch gar nicht nominiert. Mit seinen beiden Top-Pferden Explosion und Winning Good folgt Maher lieber - sehr erfolgreich - der “Spur des Geldes”.

Im Stadio dei Marmi in Rom siegte Maher vor Hendrik von Eckermann aus Schweden und dem Belgier Jos Verlooy. Bester Deutscher im GCT-Springen war Ludger Beerbaum mit Casello auf Rang 13, direkt dahinter landete Daniel Deusser mit Callisto Blue. Hier sind die Ergebnisse:

Ben Maher’s competition planning seems to be highly successful. On the longlist for the World Equestrian Games, he was shown with one of his “spare horses” only, the mare Sarena, who rarely competed at competitions this year and was not considered for the team at the end. With his two top mounts Explosion and Winning Good, he prefers following - highly successful - the “path of the money”.

In the Stadio dei Marmi in Rome, Maher claimed the victory ahead of Sweden’s Hendrik von Eckermann and Jos Verlooy from Belgian. Best-placed German rider in the GCT-competition was Ludger Beerbaum with Casello on 13th place, just ahad of Daniel Deusser with Callisto Blue. Here are the results:

Longines Global Champions Tour, Rom (ITA)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off