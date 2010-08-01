Equi-News.de

Das “Millionenspringen” von Spruce Meadows, Teil des Rolex Grand Slam, sah einen Sieger, den vermutlich niemand auf der Liste hatte: nämlich den in Irland lebenden Ägypter Sameh el Dahan mit der 14-jährigen irischen Stute Suma’s Zorro, der sich den Sieg nach einem nur zweiköpfigen Stechen gegen Maikel van der Vleuten mit Verdi sicherte. Der Sieger des Großen Preises von Aachen, Marcus Ehning, der mit seinem wunderbaren Cornado NRW die Jagd auf die Grand Slam-Prämie von € 500.000 für einen möglichen zweiten Sieg im Grand Slam-Jahr aufgenommen hatte, war in Kanada glücklos. Er gab bereits im ersten Umlauf auf. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The “Million Dollar Competition” of Spruce Meadows, which is part of the Rolex Grand Slam, had a really unforeseen outcome when Sameh el Dahan from Egypt claimed the victory. Riding the 14-year old Irish mare Suma’s Zorro, el Dahan - who is living in Ireland - won the Grand Prix after a jump-off of two riders only - beating Dutch showjumper Maikel van der Vleuten with Verdi. The winner of the Aachen Grand Prix, Germany’s Marcus Ehning - who had the chance of fighting for the Grand Slam extra bonus of EUR 500K for two consecutive Grand Slam titles, was the jinx of the day. Riding his wonderful Cornado NRW, Ehning did not finished the first round of the test. Here is the result:



CP International Grand Prix, Spruce Meadows (CAN) Int. Springprüfung 1,70m mit 2 Umläufen und Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,70m with 2 rounds and jump-off

