Equi-News.de

Mit dem Vet Check der Dressur- und Distanzpferde und der abendlichen Eröffnungsfeier haben die Weltreiterspiele 2018 begonnen. Allzu viele Zuschauer waren am Abend nicht zu sehen. Und das vorherrschende Thema ist eh’ nicht der Sport, sondern Hurricane Florence, der sich den Staaten North und South Carolina nähert. With the horse inspection of the dressage and endurance horses and the opening ceremony at night, the World Equestrian Games 2018 took off. Well, there wasn’t that much spectators present yesterday at night. But currently, the main theme is not the equestrian sport, but hurricane Florence, who is approaching North and South Carolino within the next days. Die Weltreiterspiele haben begonnen.Auf der Großbaustelle in Tryon - die Bauarbeiten sind natürlich nicht termingerecht fertig geworden - fand zunächst der Vet Check der Dressur- und Distanzpferde statt. Bis auf zwei Pferde erhielten alle vierbeinigen Dressurathleten das begehrte “passed”. Der Lusitano Bariloche des Protugiesen Vasco Mira Godinho und Floreno des Neuseeländers Alexis Hellyer wurden zur Re-Inspektion gebeten.Am Abend wurden mit einer kleinen Eröffnungsfeier vor recht magerer Zuschauerkulisse die Spiele eröffnet. Fahnenträgerin für Deutschland war Ingrid Klimke.Man darf gespannt sein, wie weit die rund um die Uhr andauernden Bauarbeiten kommen; die vollmundigen Versprechungen des Orga-Teams von Tryon sind jedenfalls bei weitem nicht erreicht. Von den Pflegern, die teils in Zelten mit Doppelstockbetten und ohne sanitäre Einrichtungen nächtigen müssen, ganz zu schweigen.Vorherrschendes Thema in Tryon ist gegenwärtig auf jeden Fall der Hurricane Florence, der zwischen Donnerstag und Freitag auf Land treffen wird. Für die Bundesstaaten North und South Caroline sowie Virginia wurde der Notstand ausgerufen. Tryon liegt zwar 300 Km von der Küste entfernt im Landesinnern, aber auch für die Weltreiterspiele gibt es lt. Aussagen des Orga-Teams einen Evakuierungsplan. Hoffen wir, dass man ihn nicht braucht! The World Equestrian Games have started. On the big construction area in Tryon - the construction work was not finished on schedule - the horse inspection for the dressage and endurance horses took place. Except of two, all four-legged dressage athletes got the needed “passed”. The Lusitano stallion Bariloche of Vasco Mira Godinho from Portugal and Floreno of Alexis Hellyer from New Zealand have to go for re-inspection. At night, a small opening ceremony in front of a quite limited audience took place and the Games were declared open. Flag bearer for Germany was Ingrid Klimke. It will be interesting to see who far the round-the-clock construction work will be; the full-bodied promises of the orga-team from Tryon, however, have fallen short. Not to mention the grooms who partially have to sleep in tents with bunk beds and without any sanitary Equipment. Main theme in Tryon anyway is the hurricane Florence, which will hit the coast between thursday and friday. The states North and South Carolina as well as Virgina have proclaimed state of emergency. Tryon is located approx. 300 km from the coast, but also for the WEG there has been organized an evacuation concept. Hopefully this will not be needed! Photo from the Opening Ceremony: Copyright FEI / Christoph Tanière