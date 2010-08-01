Equi-News.de

Bei den Weltreiterspielen in Tryon wurde der Distanzritt am gestrigen Nachmittag (Ortszeit) abgebrochen. Die Hitze und die Nässe hätten dies - zusammen mit den Bodenverhältnissen nach heftigen Regenfällen - hätten dies notwendig gemacht. At the WEG in Tryon, the endurance competition was cancelled yesterday afternoon (local time). Heat and humidity - combined with the ground conditions after heavy rain - were the reasons. In diesem Distanzritt steckte offenbar der Wurm. Nachdem es morgens Probleme beim Start gegeben hatte (angeblich hätte es zwei Startlinien gegeben, so berichteten Zuschauer), wurde der Ritt später über eine verkürzte Strecke von 120 Km neu gestartet. Am späten Nachmittag kam dann der Abbruch. Als Grund wurde seitens der FEI eine “potentiell gefährliche Kombination aus Hitze und Feuchtigkeit sowie die Bodenverhältnisse nach den heftigen Regenfällen des Nachmittags”.Der Abbruch wurde vom Chefrichter, dem Technischen Delegierten, dem Präsidenten der Veterinärkommission und dem Organisationskomitee gemeinsam beschlossen und wurde gemäß des FEI Code of Conduct zum Wohlergehen der Pferde getroffen.Der gesamte Ablauf der Distanzprüfung in Tryon wird nun eingehend untersucht werden. Well, there seemed to be a jinx in the distance competition right from the beginning. After severe Problems at the start in the early morning (reportedly there were two starting lines - this was stated by some spectators), the competition was re-started over the distance of 120 Km later. In the afternoon, the remainder of the competition was cancelled. The reason stated by the FEI was “a potentially dangerously high combination of heat and humidity and the conditions out on the Trail following heavy rain this afternoon”. The cancellation was a mutual decision of teh President of the Ground Jury, the Technical Delegate, the President of the Veterinary Commission and the Organising Committee and was taken in line with the FEI Code of Conduct for the Welfare of the Horse. There will be a full investigation about the whole endurance competition in Tryon. Mit Material der FEI.