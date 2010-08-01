Equi-News.de

Die ersten Medaillen in Tryon sind vergeben. Im Reining ging es um die Team-Medaillen - und Gold ging - wie erwartet - an die Reiner aus den USA. Mit fast 10 Punkten Vorsprung holten sich die US-Amerikaner Gold vor der Mannschaft aus Belgien, Bronze ging an Deutschland. Im Einzelclassement liegt der 18-jährige Cade McCutcheon (Foto) aus den USA mit einem “Monster-Score” von 229,0 nach der ersten Wertungsprüfung an der Spitze. The first medals in Tryon were distributed. The reiners were fighting for the team medals and gold went on - as it was expected - to the reiners from the US. With a nearly 10 pt-margin, the US-American reining team claimed the gold medal ahead of Belgium, Germany won bronze. In the individual ranking, 18 years’ young gun Cade McCutcheon (pictured) from the US is in front after having got a “monster score” of 229,0.



Gold - was sonst? Zum fünften Mal in Folge - und somit immer, seit Reining 2002 ins Programm der Weltreiterspiele aufgenommen wurde - holte sich das US-amerikanische Reining-Team das Mannschaftsgold. Das Team, bestehend aus Cade McCutcheon mit Custom Made Gun (229,0), Daniel Huss / MS Dreamy (226,5), Jordan Larson / ARC Gunnabeabigstar (225,5) und Casey Deary / Heavy Duty Chex (223,5) siegte mit einem Gesamtergebnis von 681,0 Punkten klar vor dem Team aus Belgien (Bernard Fonck / What a Wave - 226,5, Ann Poels / Made In Walla - 225,5, Dries Verschueren / Smart N Sparkin - 219,5 und Cira Baeck / Gunnars Snappy Chic - 215,0), welches ein Endergebnis von 671,5 Punkten holte.Das deutsche Reining-Team, das den kurzfristigen Ausfall von Gina Schumacher am Tag vor dem Abflug nach Tryon verkraften musste (ihr Pferd Gotta Nifty Gun bekam eine Kolik und am Abflugtag einen Infekt), holte mit einem Endergebnis von 666,5 Punkten Bronze. Für Deutschland gingen Grischa Ludwig / Ruf Lil Diamond (223,5), Markus Süchting / Spotlight Charly (222,0), Julia Schumacher / Coeurs Little Tyke (221,0) und Robin Schoeller / Wimpy Kaweah (220,0) an den Start. Mit nur einem halben Punkt Abstand (666,0) dahinter kam die Mannschaft Österreichs auf den vierten Platz. Die besten 15 Reiner der Mannschaftswertung sind für die Einzelwettkämpfe qualifiziert; hier führt gegenwärtig der erst 18-jährige Cade McCutcheon vor seinem Landsmann Daniel Huss. Cade McCutcheon kommt aus der “Royal Family” des Reining in den USA. Er ist der Enkel vonTim McQuay, der 2010 in Kentucky Mannschaftsgold gewann, und der Sohn von Tom McCutcheon, der eben dort in Kentucky mit im Gold-Team ritt und zusätzlich noch Einzelweltmeister wurde.Am heutigen Nachmittag gibt es die zweite Quali für die Einzelwertung; entschieden wird am Samstag im Finale.

Gold - what else? For the fifth consecutive time - and therefore always since reining was integrated in the WEG in 2002 - the US-American team claimed Team gold in reining. The team with the riders Cade McCutcheon with Custom Made Gun (229,0), Daniel Huss / MS Dreamy (226,5), Jordan Larson / ARC Gunnabeabigstar (225,5) and Casey Deary / Heavy Duty Chex (223,5) claimed the victory with a score of 681,0 Points, which meant quite a margin ahead of the reiners from Belgium (Bernard Fonck / What a Wave - 226,5, Ann Poels / Made In Walla - 225,5, Dries Verschueren / Smart N Sparkin - 219,5 und Cira Baeck / Gunnars Snappy Chic - 215,0), who got a final score of 671,5 pts.

The German reining team - which had a blow just before the departure for Tryon when Gina Schumacher had to cancel her participation (her horse Gotta Nifty Gun suffered a colic attack and on the day of the flight to Tryon an infection) - claimed the bronze medal with a final score of 666,5 points. The reiners for Germany were Grischa Ludwig / Ruf Lil Diamond (223,5), Markus Süchting / Spotlight Charly (222,0), Julia Schumacher / Coeurs Little Tyke (221,0) and Robin Schoeller / Wimpy Kaweah (220,0). With only half a point margin behind (666,00), the Austrian team finished fourth.

The best 15 reiners from the team competition have qualified for the individual tests. Here, currently 18 years’ young gun Cade McCutcheon is in lead ahead of his compatriot Daniel Huss. Cade McCutcheon is coming from the “royal Family of reining” in the US - his grandpa is Tim McQuay, who claimed team gold in Kentucky 2010 and his dad is Tom McCutcheon, who also was a member of the gold-team in Kentucky and who, in addition, became individual world champion.

This afternoon, the second qualifier will take place, the decision about the individual medals will be taken in the final on saturday.