Equi-News.de

Sie haben’s wieder getan! Soeben hat sich das deutsche Team bei den Weltreiterspielen in Tryon Team-Gold in der Dressur geholt. Silber ging an die Lokalmatadore aus den USA, Bronze mit hauchdünnem Vorsprung an Groß-Britannien; Schweden kam auf Rang vier. They did it again! Just minutes ago, the German team has claimed team gold in dressage at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon. Silver went on to the local heroes from the US, Bronze with the tiniest bit of a margin to Great-Britain. Sweden finished on fourth place.

Da ist es wieder - das “ewige Gold”. Deutschlands Dressurreiter holten sich wie erwartet die Mannschafts-Goldmedaille. Das Quartett Isabell Werth / Bella Rose (84,829%), Sönke Rothenberger / Cosmo (81,444%), Jessica von Bredow-Werndl / Dalera (76,677%) und Dorothee Schneider / Sammy Davis jr. (75,062%) holten sich mit dem Gesamt-Ergebnis von 242,950% das erste Gold für Deutschland in Tryon.

Mit 233,136% kamen die US-Reiter auf den Silberrang - Laura Graves mit Verdades, Kasey Perry-Glass mit Dublet, Adrienne Lyle mit Salvino und Steffen Peters mit Suppenkasper ließen die Amerikaner jubeln.

Groß-Britannien erritt sich Bronze - Charlotte Dujardin mit Freestyle, Carl Hester mit Delicato, Spencer Wilton mit Super Nova und Emile Faurie mit Dono die Maggio kamen zu einem Ergebnis von 229,628%, was einen hauchdünnen Vorsprung vor der Mannschaft Schwedens (229,456%) bedeutete.

There it is again - the “eternal gold” for Germany. The German dressage riders claimed, as expected, the team gold medal. The riders for Germany were Isabell Werth / Bella Rose (84,829%), Sönke Rothenberger / Cosmo (81,444%), Jessica von Bredow-Werndl / Dalera (76,677%) and Dorothee Schneider / Sammy Davis jr. (75,062%); they claimed a total score of 242,950% and with this won the first gold medal for Germany in Tryon.

With 233,136%, the riders from the United States won the silver medal - Laura Graves with Verdades, Kasey Perry-Glass with Dublet, Adrienne Lyle with Salvino and Steffen Peters with Suppenkasper made the local audience proud.