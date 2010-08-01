Equi-News.de

Was war das für ein emotionaler Tag in Tryon. Das 12. WM-Gold (Foto) - eigentlich erwartungsgemäß. Nicht erwartungsgemäß war der sensationelle Auftritt von Bella Rose, die ihrer Reiterin Isabell Werth Tränen des Glücks in die Augen trieb. Aber auch die anderen Nationen zeigten mehr als deutlich, dass Dressur nicht mehr ausschließlich nur in Deutschland geritten wird. Wow, this was so emotional in Tryon. The 12th team gold (pictured) t world championships - well, this was expected. Not expected, however, was the sensational performance of Bella Rose, who brought her rider Isabell Werth to tears. And also the other nations proved that dressage riding is not entirely a german thing.

Ja, natürlich war Deutschland der haushohe Favorit. Keine andere Nation ist mit Pferden ausgestattet, die alle - wenn’s gut läuft - locker über 80% gehen können. Aber was gestern in Tryon vor mager besetzen Tribünen stattfand, war schon eine Sternstunde. Etwas, woran man sich auch nach Jahren noch erinnert. Gänsehaut-Momente eben.

Für Deutschland war zunächst Sönke Rothenberger mit Cosmo ins Viereck gegangen - und hatte geliefert. Zwar nicht komplett fehlerfrei - die Piaffen waren recht deutlich im Vorwärts und das Rückwärtsrichten gelang nicht optimal, aber der starke Trab war einmal mehr eine Augenweide und die ganze Galopptour super-schön. Am Ende gab es 81,444% und den schlussendlich dritten Platz.

Doch die mit großer Spannung erwartete Runde von Isabell Werth war einfach sensationell. Schließlich ging es auch um den Beweis, dass Isabell Werth zu Recht Bella Rose als ihre vierbeinige Partnerin für Tryon favorisiert hatte und nicht die bewährte und grundsolide Weihegold. Und dieser Beweis wurde erbracht. Vier Jahre nach ihrem letzten großen Auftritt bei den Weltreiterspielen in Caen verzauberte Bella Rose Richter und Zuschauer gleichermaßen. Die Stute brillierte mit Piaffen und Passagen, die jeden Dressurliebhaber nur träumen lassen, zeigte tolle Traversalen und so wunderbare Übergänge, dass man einfach Gänsehaut bekommen musste. Dieser Ritt war nicht nur die beste Bestätigung, dass Isabells Wahl, ihr Herzenspferd mit nach Tryon zu nehmen, komplett richtig war, sondern auch noch ein besonderer Moment in der Dressurgeschichte. Eine Sternstunde. 84,829% gab es dafür von den Richtern. Dass Isabell nach dieser emotionalen Runde beim Verlassen des Vierecks in Tränen ausbrach, ist nur zu verständlich.

Die Performance der letzten Starterin, der US-Amerikanerin Laura Graves, musste über die Farbe der Medaille für die Gastgeber entscheiden. Und Laura Graves bewies eiserne Nerven. Nur ein einziger Haken am Ende der zweiten Piaffe schlug sich negativ auf dem Punktekonto nieder; ansonsten hatte Laura Graves ihr Powerpaket Verdades gut im Griff und erritt sich souverän ein Ergebnis von 81,537% und den zweiten Rang. Damit hatten die US-Amerikaner Silber sicher.

Eine fantastische Runde zeigte der Schwede Patrik Kittel mit der erst 10-jährigen Walt Disney-Tochter Well Done de la Roche. Seine Performance wurde mit 78,199% bewertet, wobei die sieben Richter Kittel zwischen Platz 2 und 10 sahen! Am Ende war es Rang vier für ihn - und um 0,2% zu wenig für die Bronzemedaille für Schweden.

Mit diesem hauchdünnen 0,2%-Vorsprung hatte sich das britische Team Bronze gesichert. Hier war Charlotte Dujardin mit ihrer Nachwuchshoffnung, der erst neunjährigen Freestyle als Schlussreiterin ins Viereck gegangen. Die Hannoveraner Stute von Fidermark x Donnerhall ist natürlich noch sehr “grün” - die gestrige Prüfung in Tryon war der erst sechste (!) Grand Prix im Leben der Stute - aber sie hat ein dermaßen herausragendes Talent, dass sie jetzt schon langsam aus dem Schatten des großartigen Valegro heraustreten kann. In den Piaffen merkt man Freestyle die noch fehlende Kraft und Routine an, aber die Passagen sind bereits “erste Sahne” und die Wechseltouren waren toll. 77,764% bedeuteten am Ende den fünften Rang; auch hier waren sich die Richter mal wieder uneins und rangierten die noch amtierende Einzelweltmeisterin zwischen dem 4. und 10. Platz. Man darf gespannt sein, wo der Weg von Freestyle hingehen wird. Auf dem sechsten Platz landete als zweitbester Brite Dujardins Mentor und Trainer Carl Hester mit seinem Nachwuchscrack, dem 10-jährigen Hannoveraner Diamond Hit-Sohn Delicato (77,283%).

Rang 7 im Grand Prix belegte Edward Gal mit Zonik. Der 10-jährige Sohn des Blue Hors Zack zeigte sich deutlich verbessert. Allerdings würde man sich in den Piaffen etwas mehr Aktivität wünschen; zudem hakte es ausgangs der Rechtspirouette. 77,189% waren jedenfalls ein realistisches Ergebnis und die mit Abstand höchste Bewertung für die niederländischen Reiter. In der Teamwertung kamen die Oranje-Reiter auf den fünften Rang.

Yes, fo r sure, Germany was the sky-high favourite. There is no other nation who had sent a team with horses who are all easily able to go 80%-rounds But what had happened yesterday in front of stands with a very limited audience only, was a magic moment. Something to remember for years, if not forever. A moment which gave you goose bumps.

For Germany, first Sönke Rothenberger entered the arena yesterday. And he lived up to all expectations. Not entirely faultfree - the piaffes were clearly forward and also the reins back could have been better, But the trot extensions were superb and the whole canter tour really nice. At the end, they got a result of 81,444%, which was the third place.

But the eagerly awaited round from Isabell Werth and Bella Rose was simply sensational. First, they needed to prove that taking Bella Rose to Tryon instead of the already well-tried and super-solid Weihegold was the correct decision. And this evidence was produced. Four years after their last prominent appearance at the World Equestrian Games in Caen, Bella Rose bewitched both judges and spectators. The mare shone in piaffes and passages which led all dressage enthusiasts to dream. She showed great half-passes and great transitions, which really gave you goose bumps. This round was not only the best possible evidence that Isabell Werth had made everything right to take the “horse of her heart” to Tryon, but also a very special moment in dressage history. A magic moment. 84,829% was the result for this very special round. It is completely understandable that Isabell Werth bursted into tears when leaving the arena

. Being the last to go for the US-team, Laura Graves’ performance would decide the medal colour for the US. And Laura proved iron nerves. There was only one tiny hook at the end of the second piaffe, but besides this, Laura had full control over her “power pack” Verdades. She rode full of confidence to a final score of 81,537% and the runner-up spot. With this, the US-team had von the silver medal.

An also fantastic round was shown by Sweden’s Patrik Kittel and the only 10-year old Well Done de la Roche (by Walt Disney). The performance got a final score of 78,199%, but Kittel was ranked between 2nd and 10th place! At the end, it was the fourth place for Patrik - and 0,2% too short for Sweden to gain the bronze medal.

With this wafer-thin margin of 0,2%, the riders from Great-Britain had secured the bronze medal. Here, Charlotte Dujardin and her up-and-coming crack, the only nine year old Freestyle were the last to go. The Hannoverian mare by Fidermark x Donnerhall is quite “green” - yesterday’s test in Tryon was the 6tn (!) Grand Prix in her life only. But the mare has such an extraordinary talent that she steps already out of the shadow of the genius Valegro. In the piaffes, it is clearly visible that there is a lack of strength and rountine, but the passages are already great and the tempi changes were beautiful. 77,764% at the end were the fifth place; but also here the judges were discordant and ranked the still current world champion between 4th and 10th place! Well, it will be exciting to see how Freestyle will develop. The 6th place went on to Great-Britain’s second-best rider, Dujardin’s mentor and coach Carl Hester with his up-and-coming crack, the 10-year old Delicato, a Hannoverian gelding by Diamond Hit. The combination got 77,283%.

The 7th place went on to Dutch rider Edward Gal with Zonik. The 10-year old son of Blue Hors Zack presented himself clearly improved compared to the last months. However, one could have wished more activity in the piaffes and there was a hook at the end of the pirouette to the right. 77,189% were a quite realistic score and the by far highest score for the Dutch team, which finished on fifth position.