Equi-News.de

Der erste Satz Einzelmedaillen in der Dressur wurde nach einem fulminanten Grand Prix Spécial vergeben. Gold ging an Isabell Werth mit Bella Rose (86,246%), Silber an Laura Graves mit Verdades (81,717%) und Bronze an Charlotte Dujardin mit Mount St. John Freestyle (81,489%). The first set of individual medals in dressage have been distributed after a thrilling Grand Prix Spécial. The gold medal went on to Isabell Werth with Bella Rose (86,246%), silver to Laura Graves with Verdades (81,717%) and bronze to Charlotte Dujardin with Mount St. John Freestyle (81,489%).