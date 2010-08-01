Equi-News.de

Die erste Einzelmedaillen-Entscheidung in der Dressur bei den Weltreiterspielen bot einen faszinierenden Wettkampf mit grandiosen Ritten - und am Ende mit drei Superstars der Dressuf auf dem Podium: Isabell Werth (Gold), Laura Graves (Silber) und Charlotte Dujardin (Bronze). The first decision about the individual medals in dressage at the World Equestrian Games presented a fascinating competition with great rides - and at the end with three dressage superstars on the podium: Isabell Werth (gold), Laura Graves (silver) and Charlotte Dujardin (bronze).

Die beste Dressurreiterin der Welt mit ihrem Herzenspferd, der Stute, “die alles kann und immer alles geben will” - das war (auch) die Sieg-Kombi im Grand Prix Spécial. Isabell Werth lieferte mit Bella Rose eine weitere tolle Runde ab; die Paradelektionen Piaffe und Passage wurden wahrlich zelebriert, die Trabtraversalen sind vermutlich die besten, die derzeit ein Pferd auf der Welt zeigen kann. Da fiel ein Haken in den Zweierwechseln überhaupt nicht ins Gewicht. Die Richter ließen vor allem für die Pi-Pa-Tour 10′en ins Protokoll hageln (z.B. gab für die drei Piaffen insgesamt 14x den ‘Dream Score’), - so kam Isabell Werth nach einer wirklich grandiosen Runde zu einem Ergebnis von 86,246%, dem neunten WM-Gold und damit dem vierten Einzel-WM-Titel in ihrer einzigartigen Karriere.

Silber gewonnen, aber trotzdem fiel der Zweitplatzierten im Spécial das Lächeln auf dem Podium etwas schwer. Denn eigentlich war das Ziel in Tryon für die US-Amerikanerin Laura Graves der Platz ganz oben auf dem Treppchen gewesen. Bei einer Weihegold hätte der 16-jährige KWPN-Wallach Verdades auch Chancen auf “ganz oben” gehabt; an eine Bella Rose in ihrer gegenwärtigen Topform kommt der Wallach allerdings nicht heran. Aber die Runde, die Laura und ihr Verdades in Tryon zeigten, war mit ganz vielen Highlights gespickt, souverän und fehlerfrei. Dass die schwedische Richterin Frnasen-Iacobaeus die Amerikanerin mit 77,021% auf den 6. (!) Platz herabstufte, wird vermutlich nur sie selber verstehen. Die anderen sechs Richter bewerteten die Runde insgesamt realistisch und fair; das Endergebnis von 81,717% bedeutete den zweiten Platz und den Titel der Vizeweltmeisterin für Laura und ihren Krack, der in Tryon sein letztes Championat geht.Die Bronzemedaillengewinnerin hatte man zum gegenwärtigen Zeitpunkt (noch) nicht auf der Rechnung gehabt. Charlotte Dujardin ritt mit der erst neunjährigen Freestyle den erst dritten (!) Grand Pix Spécial im Leben der Stute - und brillierte. Die Stute hat ein herausragendes Talent für Piaffe und Passage und zauberte Einerwechsel ins Viereck, für die es sogar schon zwei 10en gab. Die Leistung für ein so junges und unerfahrenes Pferd als unglaublich zu bezeichnen, ist fast noch untertrieben. 81,489% waren für diese Leistung sehr gut zu vertreten. Diese Stute wird mit etwas mehr Kraft und Routine eine ernsthafte Konkurrenz - auch für eine Bella Rose.

Pechvögel des Tages waren Sönke Rothenberger und Cosmo. Ausgerechnet im Spécial, wo Cosmo normalerweise brilliert und man die Einzelmedaille, wenn nicht gar den Einzeltitel eigentlich fest erwartet hatte, unterliefen dem immer noch jungen Paar untypische Fehler. Die erste und zweite Piaffe gelangen keineswegs optimal, erst in der Piaffe auf der Schlusslinie zeigte Cosmo, wie gut er in dieser Lektion sein kann. Und er vermasselte beide Einerwechsel - sowohl die 15 Einer auf der Diagonale als auch die 9 Einer zwischen den Pirouetten. Das waren teure Fehler; das Ergebnis von 81,277% ging im Vergleich mit den anderen 81%-Ritten in Ordnung, aber auch hier richtete Annette Fransen Iacobaeus einmal mehr in ihrer eigenen Welt. So knapp an einer Einzelmedaille vorbeizuschrammen ist aber natürlich extrem bitter.

Auf den fünften Platz (79,726%) kam Patrik Kittel mit Well Done de la Roche. Schwedens anchor rider bietet mit der 10-jährigen bayerischen Stute ein sehr schönes Bild; der schwedische Sunnyboy steuerte die elegante Stute mit wunderschön feiner Hilfengebung durchs Viereck. Der Schritt ist nicht unbedingt das Highlight der Stute, aber die Galopptour ist ausgesprochen schön. Auch hier darf man auf die weitere Entwicklung von Well Done de la Roche gespannt sein.

Ein weiterer Garant für eine spannende Zukunft bietet Edward Gal mit dem ebenfalls 10-jährigen Zonik. Der starke Trab und die tollen Passagen sind absolute Highlights des Hengstes, in den Piaffen ist allerdings nach wie vor noch Luft nach oben. Ein Fehler in den Zweierwechseln drückte die Note - 77,751% waren am Ende Rang 7.

Zwischen Patrik Kittel und Edward Gal schob sich die zweitbeste Ameirkanerin, Kasey Perry-Glass mit Dublet mit einem Ergebnis von 78,541%. Eine ausdrucksvolle Runde, allerdings mit einem Haken in den Zweierwechseln ließ die Amerikaner einmal mehr jubeln.

World’s best dressage rider with the “horse of her heart”, the mare “who can do everything and who always will do the utmost” - this (also) was the winning combination in the Grand Prix Special. Isabell Werth and Bella Rose showed another great round, their parade lessions piaffe and passage were “celebrated”, the trot half passes are most likely the best ones which can be shown by any horse in the world. The tiny hook in the two-tempis did not carry any weight. Especially in the piaffe-passage tour, the judges awarded 10’s in serie (for example: Bella Rose got 14x the dream score for the three piaffes). After a really great round, Isabell got a final score of 86,246%, her nineth gold medal at world championships and therefore her fourth individual world titel in her unique career.

She won silver, but despite this the runner-up in the Spécial had some difficulties to enjoy it. Because the primary aim for Tryon for US-rider Laura Graves was the place on the top. If Weihegold would have been the one to beat, the 16-year old KWPN-gelding Verdades would have had a chance to win, but there a Bella Rose in her current top shape is nearly unbeatable. But the round performed by Laura and Verdades in Tryon was full of highlights, highly routined and faultfree. Well, that Swedish judge Fransen Iacobaeus had ranked Laura on the 6th (!) place with 77,021% only will most likely be understood only by herself. Anyway, the other six judges valued the round realistic and fair, the final score of 81,717% were the runner-up spot and the title as vice world champion for Laura and her crack, who is taking part in the last championships in his career in Tryon.

There was nobody who had the bronze medal winner on the bill (yet). Charlotte Dujardin and her only nine-year old mare Freestyle rode the third-only Grand Prix Special in the mare’s competition career - and stole the show. The mare has an exceptional talent for piaffe and passage and presented one-tempis for which she got already two times a ‘10′. It is nearly understated to describe this performance for such a young and inexperienced horse as incredible. This mare with more strenght and routine will be a serious competitor - also for Bella Rose.

Jinxes of the day were Sönke Rothenberger and Cosmo. Just in the Special, where normally Cosmo shines bright and where an individual medal, if not even the individual title, was clearly expected, the still young combination had some atypical mistakes. The first and second piaffes was not at all ideal, only in the third piaffe Cosmo showed how good he can be in this. And Cosmo messed up both one tempis - the 15 one-tempis on the diagonal and also the nine one-tempis between the pirouettes. These were highly costly mistakes; the final score of 81,277%, however, was fair and compared to the other 81% was fully o.k. But also here, Annette Fransen Iacobaeus was judging in her own world….. Anyway, it’s really disappointing to miss an individual medal by such a tiny margin.

With 79,726%, Patrik Kittel and Well Done de la Roche finished fifth. Sweden’s anchor rider and the 10-year old Bavarian mare are giving a super nice picture; the Swedish sunnyboy steers the highly elegant mare with beautiful smooth aides through the test. The walk is not really the mare’s parade lection, but the canter tour is superb. Also here, it will be interesting to see the further development of this rising star.

Another one to watch in future is Edward Gal’s also 10-year old Zonik. The extended trot and the beautiful passage are the stallion’s highlights; in the piaffes there is still room for improvement. A mistake in the two tempis lowered the result - 77,751% were the 7th place at the end.