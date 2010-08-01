Equi-News.de

Nach langem Hin und Her wurde nun in Tryon entschieden, dass die Einzelentscheidung in der Dressur-Kür ausfällt. After a see-saw for hours, now it was decided in Tryon that the freestyle to music in dressage will be cancelled.

Jetzt ist es offiziell: Die Dressur-Kür fällt aus - bei den Weltreiterspielen 2018 wird es keinen Weltmeister in der Dressur-Kür geben. Die Kür war ursprünglich für den morgigen Sonntag angesetzt; aufgrund des Sturms Florence, der in der Nacht auf Tryon treffen soll, wurden sämtliche Prüfungen für morgen aus Sicherheitsgründen abgesagt. Während das Springen der Vielseitigkeitsreiter am Montag stattfinden wird, fällt die Dressur-Kür aus. Es wurde auch eine Verlegung der Prüfung in die Halle, wo gegenwärtig noch die Reiner um Medaillen kämpfen, diskutiert; dies scheiterte allerdings am Veto der Equipechefs.