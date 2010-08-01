Equi-News.de

Die Einzelentscheidung im Reining bei den Weltreiterspielen in Tryon endete mit einer Sensation. Erstmals in der Geschichte der Weltmeisterschaften holte sich ein Europäer den Titel. Der Belgier Bernard Fonck siegte vor den hochfavorisierten US-Amerikanern Donald Huss und Cade McCutcheon. The individual reining final at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon ended with a real sensation. For the first time in the history of world championships, an European rider claimed the titel. Belgian Bernard Fonck won ahead of the high favourites from the US, Donald Huss and Cade McCutcheon.

Sensation in Tyon: Einzelgold im Reining für einen Europäer! Für einen Belgier - Bernard Fonck mit seinem 10-jährigen Quarter Horse-Hengst What a Wave. Nach dem Ritt seines Lebens kam Fonck zu einem Score von 227,0 - das bedeutete Gold. Erstmals für einen Europäer und nur zum zweiten Mal in der Geschichte für einen Nicht-Amerikaner (einmal ging das Gold nach Kanada).

Hinter Fonck konnte der 57-jährige US-Amerikaner Daniel Huss im Sattel seiner 8-jährigen Quarter Horse-Stute MS Dreamy mit einem Score von 226,5 die Silbermedaille holen.

Um Bronze musste gestochen werden, da zwei Reiner mit einem Score von 225,0 auf einem gemeinsamen dritten Rng lagen. Hier mussten der Shootingstar, der 18-jährige US-reiner Cade McCutcheon mit Custom Made Gun und der Brasilianer Joao Felipe Andrade Lacerda mit Gunner Dun it Again nochmals in die Halle. Hier hatte der Youngster am Ende die Nase vorn. Seine tolle Runde wurde mit einem Score von 228,0 bewertet - das war Bronze vor dem Brasilianer, der einen Score von 227,0 erhielt.

Als bester Deutscher kam Grischa Ludwig mit Ruf Lil Diamond auf den 8. Rang (222,5).

Sensation in Tryon: The reining individual gold medal for an European! For a Belgian rider - Bernard Fonck with his 10-year old Quarter Horse-stallion What a Wave. After having shown the ride of a lifetime, Fonck got a score of 227,0 - which meant the gold medal. For the first time in history for an European and for the second time only for a non-American rider (once, the gold went on to Canada).

Behind Fonck, 57-year old US-rider Daniel Huss and his 8-year old Quarter Horse-mare MS Dreamy claimed the silver medal with their score of 226,5.

A rein-off had to bring the decision about bronze, because two riders were ranking third with a score of 225,0. Here, the US shooting star Cade McCutcheon with Custom Made Gun and Joao Felipe Andrade Lacerda from Brazil with Gunner Dun it Again had to go again in the indoor arena to fight for bronze. And at the end, the youngster was in the lead. His great ground was awarded with a score of 228,0, which was the bronze medal ahead of the Brazilian rider, who got a score of 227,0.

Best-placed German rider was Grischa Ludwig with Ruf Lil Diamond on 8th place (222,5).