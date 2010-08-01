Equi-News.de

Die Vielseitigkeit bei den Weltreiterspielen wurde zum totalen Triumph der Briten. Im abschließenden Springen liessen die Reiter aus dem Vereinigten Königreich nichts mehr anbrennen und holten sich Gold vor den Teams aus Irland und Frankreich. Einzelweltmeisterin wurde die Britin Rosalind Canter vor dem Iren Padraig McCarthy und Ingrid Klimke. The eventing test at the WEG ended with a total triumph for Great-Britain. They did nothing wrong in the finishing jumping test and claimed gold ahead of the team from Ireland and France. British eventer Rosalind Canter is the new world champion ahead of Padraig McCarthy from Ireland and Germany’s Ingrid Klimke.

Das abschließende Springen der Vielseitigkeit lieferte die Medaillentscheidungen - zwar einen Tag verspätet, aber immerhin fand es statt.

In der Mannschaftswertung machten die in Führung liegenden Briten alles klar: Mit einem Endergebnis von 88,8 Punkten holte sich das Team aus Groß-Britannien Gold. Mit 93,0 Punkten folgten die Iren auf dem Silberrang; Frankreich holte sich die Bronzemedaille mit einem Endergebnis von 99,8 Punkten.

Hinter den überraschen starken Japanern (Rang 4 - 113,9) kam Deutschland auf den 5. Platz (118,2 Punkte). Zumindest die Olympiaqualifikation für Tokyo haben die Deutschen, als Titelverteidiger eigentlich Mitfavoriten für den Titelgewinn, erreicht.

In der Einzelwertung hatte Ingrid Klimke als Overnight Leader die Chance auf ihren ersten großen Einzeltitel, aber der geringe Vorsprung von 1,3 Punkten bedeutete: Hale Bob musste fehlerfrei im Parcours bleiben. Trotz ein wenig Klappern hier und da kamen Ingrid und ihr “Bobby” fehlerfrei bis zum letzten Sprung und das Einzelgold war quasi zum Greifen nah. Aber dann fiel am letzten Sprung die Stange, die Punkte erhöhten sich auf 27,3 und aus Gold wurde Bronze.

Gold hatte da die Zweitplatzierte nach Dressur und Gelände gewonnen - die Britin Rosalind Canter mit ihrem 13-jährigen Allstar. Sie beendete die Prüfung mit ihrem Dressurergebnis von 24,6 Punkten. Silber ging an den Iren Padraig McCarthy mit Mr. Chunky. Auch McCarthy konnte die Vielseitigkeit mit seinem Dressurergebnis beenden; bei ihm hieß das “versilberte” Endergebnis 27,2 Punkte.

Die anderen deutschen Reiter rangierten nur unter “ferner ritten”. Zweitbester Deutscher wurde Andreas Dibowski mit Corrida, der zu seinem Dressurergebnis von 30,3 Punkten noch 13,2 Zeitstrafpunkte aus dem Gelände hinzuaddierte und fehlerfrei aus dem Springen kam (Rang 28). Kai Rüder und Colani Sunrise wurden 33. mit einem Ergebnis von 47,4 Punkten (30,2 + 17,2 + 0). Julia Krajewski, die nach der Dressur führte, beendete die Prüfung auf Rang 39. Mit Chipmunk hatte sie zwar das tolle Dressurergebnis von 19,9 Punkten geholt, kassierte aber im Gelände einen Vorbeiläufer und Zeitstrafpunkte und fügte noch zwei Abwürfe im Springen hinzu. Die Weltmeisterin aus Caen, Sandra Auffahrt, hatte mit ihrem erst neunjährigen Viamant du Matz im Gelände im Gelände aufgegeben.

The finishing jumping test was decision-making in eventing - one day later than originally planned, but at least it took place.

In the team ranking, the British who were in the lead after the cross country made eveything clear in the jumping. With a final result of 88.8 pts, the British team claimed gold, followed by the riders from Ireland, who claimed silver with 93,0 points. France got a final score of 99,8 points and claimed the bronze medal.

Behind the Japanese riders, who were surprisingly strong in the test (4th place - 113,9 pts), Germany finished 5th (118,2 points). At least they got the qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, which is not that much for the title defendors, who were high favourites also for the title.

In the individual ranking, Ingrid Klimke as overnight leader had all chances to win her first big individual title, but her tiny margin of 1,3 points meant: Hale Bob had to stay clear in the course. Despite a bit of rattling here and there, Ingrid and her “Bobby” came clear until the last fence and the individual gold was within her grasp. But then …. at the last fence the last rail fell, the points raised up to 27,3 and gold went into bronze.

The gold medal went on to the runner-up after dressage and cross country - British eventer Rosalind Canter and her 13-year old Allstar. They finished the test with their dressage score of 24,6 pts. Silver was won by Padraig McCarthy and Mr. Chunky. Also McCarthy finished the test with his dressage score of 27,2 pts.

All other German riders only ranked as “also rode”. Second-best German rider was Andreas Dibowski with Corrida on 28th place - he added to his dressage score of 30,3 pts another 13,2 time penalty points from the cross and was clear in the jumping. Kai Rüder and Colani Sunrise finished on 33rd place with a score of 47,4 pts (30,2 + 17,2 + 0). Julia Krajewski, who was in the lead after dressage, finished on 39th place. With Chipmunk, she gained this great dressage score of 19,9 pts, but had a run-out in the cross plus some time penalty points and also added two fences down in the jumping test. The world champion from Caen, Sandra Auffahrt, and her nine-year old only Viamant du Matz had retired during the cross.