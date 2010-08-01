Equi-News.de

Das Mannschafts-Gold der Springreiter bei den Weltreiterspielen in Tryon bleibt im Lande. Das US-amerikanische Team holte sich den WEG-Titel in einem Stechen gegen Schweden. Bronze ging an Deutschland. The team gold showjumping at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon stays on home turf. The US-team claimed the WEG-title in a jump-off against Sweden. Bronze went onto Germany.

Team-Gold im Springen für die USA! Was für ein Triumph im eigenen Land für die amerikanischen Springreiter!

Nach zwei schweren Springen mit insgesamt drei Umläufen lagen die US-Reiter punktgleich mit dem Team aus Schweden auf dem ersten Rang - da musste ein Stechen über Gold und Silber entscheiden. Im Stechen blieben jeweils drei ReiterInnen fehlerfrei; die USA hatte allerdings die bessere Zeit (100,67 Sekunden zu 102,73 Sek) und damit Gold geholt.

Über den Titel konnten sich freuen: McLain Ward mit Clinta (1,08 / 1 / 4 / 0 - 32,58 Sec - Foto), Laura Kraut mit Zeremonie (1,87 / 8 / 0 / 0 - 33,21 Sec), Devin Ryan mit Eddie Blue (3,64 / 4 / 4 / 0 - 34,88 Sec) und Adrienne Sternlicht mit Cristalline (4,26 / 1 / 5 / 4 - 34,61 Sec).

Den Schweden in der Besetzung Henrik von Eckermann mit Mary Lou (3,20 / 8 / 0 / 0 - 32,99 Sec), Peder Fredricson mit Christian K (2,16 / 0 / 8 / 0 - 34,43 Sec), Fredrik Jönsson mit Cold Play (3,23 / 4 / 0 / 0 - 35,31 Sec) und Malin Baryard-Johnsson mit Indiana (5,33 / 9 / 0 / 4 - 35,39 Sec) blieb somit die Silbemedaille und der Titel des Mannschafts-Vizeweltmeisters.

Als Schlussreiter des deutschen Teams machte der grandiose Marcus Ehning die Sache klar und sicherte der schwarz-rot-goldenen Mannschaft die Bronzemedaille. Die deutschen Farben vertreten in Tryon Simone Blum mit Alice (2,47 / 0 / 0), Laura Klaphake mit Catch Me If You Can (6,25 / 1 / 4), Maurice Tebbel und Don Diarado (6,51 / 9 / 5) und eben Marcus Ehning mit Pret à Tout (0,37 / 8 / 0). Die Schweizer wurden Vierte vor dem Team aus den Niederlanden.

Im Einzelranking liegt vor dem Finale am Sonntag (welches erstmals nicht mehr mit Pferdewechsel ausgetragen wird) Simone Blume mit Alice mit 2,47 Punkten knapp vor dem für Österreich startenden Max Kühner / Chardonnay (2,97) und dem Schweizer Martin Fuchs mit Clooney (4,68).

Jumping team gold for the USA! What a great triumph on home turf for the US showjumpers!

After two tough jumping competitions with a total of three rounds, the US riders and the team from Sweden was lying in front with exactly the same points - therefore a jump-off had to bring the decision about gold and silver. In the jump-off, three riders of both nations stayed clear, the US-riders, however, had the better time (100,67 seconds compared to 102,73 seconds) and therefore had claimed gold.

The gold riders for the US were McLain Ward with Clinta (1,08 / 1 / 4 / 0 - 32,58 sec - pictured above), Laura Kraut with Zeremonie (1,87 / 8 / 0 / 0 - 33,21 sec), Devin Ryan with Eddie Blue (3,64 / 4 / 4 / 0 - 34,88 sec) and Adrienne Sternlicht with Cristalline (4,26 / 1 / 5 / 4 - 34,61 sec).

The Swedes with the riders Henrik von Eckermann with Mary Lou (3,20 / 8 / 0 / 0 - 32,99 sec), Peder Fredricson with Christian K (2,16 / 0 / 8 / 0 - 34,43 sec), Fredrik Jönsson with Cold Play (3,23 / 4 / 0 / 0 - 35,31 sec) and Malin Baryard-Johnsson with Indiana (5,33 / 9 / 0 / 4 - 35,39 sec) won silver and are the new vice team world champions.

Being the last to go for the German team, the great Marcus Ehning made everything clear and secured team bronze for the black-red-golden team. The German riders in Tryon were Simone Blum with Alice (2,47 / 0 / 0), Laura Klaphake with Catch Me If You Can (6,25 / 1 / 4), Maurice Tebbel with Don Diarado (6,51 / 9 / 5) and Marcus Ehning with Pret à Tout (0,37 / 8 / 0). The Swiss team finished fourth ahead of the Netherlands.

In the individual ranking ahead of the final which will take place on sunday (which for the first time in history will take place without change of horses), Germany’s Simone Blum / Alice is in the lead with 2,47 pts. with a tiny bit of a margin ahead of Austria’s Max Kühner / Chardonnay (22,97) and Martin Fuchs from Switzerland with Clooney (4,68).