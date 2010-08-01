Equi-News.de

Simone Blum ist Weltmeisterin! Im Sattel ihrer 11-jährigen Askari-Tochter Alice blieb Blum in insgesamt fünf Runden ohne Abwurf und holte sich Gold vor den beiden Schweizern Martin Fuchs / Clooney und Steve Guerdat / Bianca. Germany’s Simone Blum is world champion! Riding her 11-year old Askari-daughter Alice, Blum stayed without any fence down in a total of five rounds and by this claimed gold ahead of Swiss riders Martin Fuchs / Clooney and Steve Guerdat / Bianca.

Simone Blum ist Weltmeister im Springreiten. Sie ist die erste Frau seit der Kanadierin Gail Greenogh 1986, die sich den Einzeltitel im Springen holen konnte. Mit ihrer genialen Stute Alice ritt Blum ins Wunderland der Sieger. Insgesamt fünf Runden lang blieben Simone und Alice ohne Abwurf, kassierte nur im zweiten Umlauf des Finales einen Zeitstrafpunkt.

Silber ging an den 26 Jahre jungen Schweizer Martin Fuchs mit dem 12-jährigen Westfalenwallach Clooney, die sich lediglich im ersten Umlauf der zweiten Wertungsprüfung einen Abwurf erlaubt hatten und in der letzten Finalrunde zwei Zeitstrafpunkte hinzu addierten. Über Bronze konnte sich der Olympiasieger von London, Steve Guerdat mit der ebenfalls 12-jährigen Bianca (v. Baloubet de Rouet) freuen. Guerdat hatte in der zweiten Wertungsprüfung in jeweils beiden Umläufen einen Abwurf kassiert, blieb aber im heutigen Finale in beiden Umläufen strafpunktfrei.

Der Mannschafts-Weltmeister McLain Ward mit Clinta verpasste das Podium nach insgesamt zwei Abwürfen und zwei Zeitstrafpunkten in den letzten beiden Wertungsprüfungen und landete auf Platz 4, gefolgt vom Kolumbianer Carlos Enrique Lopez Lizarazo mit Admara auf Rang fünf.

Der vor der letzten Runde auf einem tollen zweiten Platz rangierende Max Kühner mit Chardonnay, der für Österreich startet, fiel nach zwei Abwürfen plus Zeitstrafpunkt in der zweiten Finalrunde auf Rang 6 zurück.

Germany’s Simone Blum is world champion showjumping. She is the first woman since Canada’s Gail Grenogh in 1986 who could claim the individual titel in showjumping. With her genious-like mare Alice, Blum rode to her personal wonderland of winners. Simone and Alice stayed without any rails down in all five rounds and only collected one tiny time penalty point in the second round of the final.

Silver went on to 26 years’ young Swiss showjumper Martin Fuchs with the 12-year old Westfalian gelding Clooney, who only had one fence down in the first round of the second competition and who added two time penalty points in today’s second round. The Olympic champion from London 2012, Steve Guerdat and the also 12-years’ old Bianca (by Baloubet de Rouet) won bronze. Guerdat had left one on the floor in each of the two rounds of the second test, but stayed clear in both rounds of today’s final.

The team world champion McLain Ward and Clinta missed the podium after a total of two fences down and two time penalty points in the second and third competition and finished fourth, followed by Carlos Enrique Lopez Lirarazo with Admara on fifth place.

Max Kühner, riding for Austria, and Chardonnay, who was on a great runner-up spot before the last round, had two fences down plus one time penalty point in the last round of the final and therefore finished sixth.