Equi-News.de

Erstmals wird die Weltrangliste der Dressurreiter von einer US-Amerikanerin angeführt - Laura Graves und Verdades sind on the top! Und dahinter…. folgt gleich dreimal der Name Isabell Werth. Mit Weihegold, Emilio und Bella Rose (aufgerückt von Platz 51 auf 4) dominiert sie weiterhin die Dressurszene. For the first time ever, the world ranking list dressage is led by an US rider - Laura Graves and Verdades are on the top! And just behind …. is three times Isabell Werth. With Weihegold, Emilio and Bella Rose (who rushed up from 51st place), she is dominating the dressage scene.



Weltrangliste Dressur per 1. Oktober 2018 / World ranking list dressage per October 1st, 2018



