Equi-News.de

Die Longines FEI Nations Cup-Saison 2018 der Springreiter ist entschieden: In Barcelona siegte das belgische Team vor den Mannschaften aus Frankreich und Irland. Deutschland gewann das Trostfinale. The FEI Longines Nations Cup-season showjumping 2018 has been decided: In Barcelona, the showjmpers from Belgium claimed the victory ahead of the teams from France and Ireland.

Am Ende waren es die Belgier, die ganz oben auf dem Treppchen standen. Mit insgesamt 12 Fehlerpunkten siegten Niels Bruynseels / Gancia de Muze (0 / 76,28 Sek), Pieter Devos / Claire Z (12 / 78,79 Sek), Jos Verlooy / Caracas (12 / 77,35 Sek) und Nicola Philippaerts / Harley vd Bisschop (0 / 74,77 Sek) und konnten sich über ihren Anteil von € 417.000 vom 1,25 Mio-Preisgeld freuen.

Mit einem Abwurf mehr, also mit insgesamt 16 Fehlerpunkten, wurde das französische Team Zweiter. Für Frankreich gingen in Barcelona an den Start: Kevin Staut / For Joy van’t Zorgvliet (4 / 73,87 Sek), Cedric Angot / Saxo de la Cour (4 / 75,07 Sek), Mathieu Ballot / Quel Filou (17 / 80,06 Sek), Olivier Robert / Eros (8 / 74,75 Sek).

Irland belegte im Finale den dritten Platz. Das Team von der grünen Insel - Billy Twomey / Kimba Flamenco (4 / 76,75 Sek), Anthony Condon / Aristo (4 / 76,59 Sek), Michael Duffy / Lapuccino (8 / 77,90 Sek), Darragh Kenny / Balou du Revention (8 / 77,79 Sek).

Das “kleine Finale” ging an Deutschland. Philipp Weishaupt / Asathir, Hans Dieter Dreher / Berlinda, Maurice Tebbel / Chacco’s Son und Marcus Ehning / Comme il Faut holten sich den Sieg vor den Reitern aus den USA und dem Team aus Brasilien.

At the end, it was Belgium who was on the top spot of the podium. With a total of 12 penalty points, Niels Bruynseels / Gancia de Muze (0 / 76,28 sec), Pieter Devos / Claire Z (12 / 78,79 sec), Jos Verlooy / Caracas (12 / 77,35 sec) and Nicola Philippaerts / Harley vd Bisschop (0 / 74,77 sec) claimed the victory and could enjoy their EUR 417.000-share of the 1,25 mio price money.

With four penalty points more, which means with a total of 16 penalty points, the French team finished as runner ups. Riders for France in Barcelona were: Kevin Staut / For Joy van’t Zorgvliet (4 / 73,87 sec), Cedric Angot / Saxo de la Cour (4 / 75,07 sec), Mathieu Ballot / Quel Filou (17 / 80,06 sec), Olivier Robert / Eros (8 / 74,75 sec).

Ireland finished on third place. The team from the green isle - Billy Twomey / Kimba Flamenco (4 / 76,75 sec), Anthony Condon / Aristo (4 / 76,59 sec), Michael Duffy / Lapuccino (8 / 77,90 sec), Darragh Kenny / Balou du Revention (8 / 77,79 sec).