Equi-News.de

It’s a girl! Patrik Kittel und Lyndal Oatley sind stolze Eltern einer kleinen Tochter geworden. Dies verkündete der stolze Vater auf seinen Social Media-Kanälen. Mutter und Tochter sind wohlauf. It’s a girl! Patrik Kittel and Lyndal Oatley are proud parents of a baby girl. This was announced by the proud dad via social media. Both mother and daughter are doing well.

It’s a girl! Patrik Kittel und seine Frau Lyndal Oatley sind “auf Wolke 7″. Am Montagnachmittag kam das erste Kind der Beiden zur Welt, ein kleines Mädchen. Die Kleine wird Emilia heißen. Dies verkündete der stolze Vater auf seinen Social Media-Kanälen. Seinen überglücklichen Instagram-Post sehen Sie unten.

Das Team von Equi-News gratuliert Lyndal Oatley und Patrik Kittel auf das Herzlichste und wünscht der kleinen Emilia viel Glück und Sonne auf ihrem Lebensweg.

It’s a girl! Patrik Kittel and his wife Lyndal Oatley are over the moon. Monday afternoon, Lyndal Oatley gave birth to their first child, a baby girl. The little one will be named Emilia. This was announced by the proud dad via social media. His overjoyed Instagram-post can be seen below.

The team from Equi-News sends their congratulations to Lyndal Oatley and wishs little Emilia a lifetime of happiness.