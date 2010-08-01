Equi-News.de

Der Däne Daniel Bachmann-Andersen hat im Sattel des wunderbaren Blue Hors Zack die erste Station der Worldcup-Saison 2018/19 der Dressurreiter gewonnen. Mit einer fulminanten Kür-Leistung verwies der 28-jährige Blue Hors-Bereiter Helen Langehanenberg mit Damsey und Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven mit Don Auriello auf die Plätze 2 und 3. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Danish dressage rider Daniel Bachmann-Andersen claimed the victory of the first world cup leg dressage of the 2018/19-season, riding the beautiful Blue Hors Zack. After having shown a super freestyle, the 28-years’ young Bachmann-Andersen, who is working as a professional rider for Blue Hors stud, led Germany’s Helen Langehanenberg with Damsey and Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven with Don Auriello to second and third rank. Here is the result:

World Cup Herning 2018

FEI World Cup Grand Prix Freestyle