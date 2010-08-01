Equi-News.de

    • Daniel Bachmann-Andersen gewinnt die erste Worldcup-Station der Saison 2018/19

    dressur-img_5479.JPGDer Däne Daniel Bachmann-Andersen hat im Sattel des wunderbaren Blue Hors Zack die erste Station der Worldcup-Saison 2018/19 der Dressurreiter gewonnen. Mit einer fulminanten Kür-Leistung verwies der 28-jährige Blue Hors-Bereiter Helen Langehanenberg mit Damsey und Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven mit Don Auriello auf die Plätze 2 und 3. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Danish dressage rider Daniel Bachmann-Andersen claimed the victory of the first world cup leg dressage of the 2018/19-season, riding the beautiful Blue Hors Zack. After having shown a super freestyle, the 28-years’ young Bachmann-Andersen, who is working as a professional rider for Blue Hors stud, led Germany’s Helen Langehanenberg with Damsey and Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven with Don Auriello to second and third rank. Here is the result:

    World Cup Herning 2018

    FEI World Cup Grand Prix Freestyle

             
     1: Daniel Bachmann-Andersen
    		 DEN
    		 Blue Hors Zack
    		 83,375%
     2: Helen Langehanenberg
    		 GER
    		 Damsey FRH
    		 81,404%
     3: Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven
    		 SWE
    		 Don Auriello
    		 80,900%
     4: Kristy Oatley AUS
    		 Du Soleil
    		 78,130%
     5: Benjamin Werndl
    		 GER
    		 Daily Mirror
    		 77,525%
     6: Anna Kasprzak
    		 DEN
    		 Rock Star
    		 75,140%
             
             