Equi-News.de

Daniel Bachmann-Andersen gewinnt die erste Worldcup-Station der Saison 2018/19
Der Däne Daniel Bachmann-Andersen hat im Sattel des wunderbaren Blue Hors Zack die erste Station der Worldcup-Saison 2018/19 der Dressurreiter gewonnen. Mit einer fulminanten Kür-Leistung verwies der 28-jährige Blue Hors-Bereiter Helen Langehanenberg mit Damsey und Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven mit Don Auriello auf die Plätze 2 und 3. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Danish dressage rider Daniel Bachmann-Andersen claimed the victory of the first world cup leg dressage of the 2018/19-season, riding the beautiful Blue Hors Zack. After having shown a super freestyle, the 28-years’ young Bachmann-Andersen, who is working as a professional rider for Blue Hors stud, led Germany’s Helen Langehanenberg with Damsey and Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven with Don Auriello to second and third rank. Here is the result:
World Cup Herning 2018
FEI World Cup Grand Prix Freestyle
|1:
|Daniel Bachmann-Andersen
|DEN
|Blue Hors Zack
|83,375%
|2:
|Helen Langehanenberg
|GER
|Damsey FRH
|81,404%
|3:
|Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven
|SWE
|Don Auriello
|80,900%
|4:
|Kristy Oatley
|AUS
|Du Soleil
|78,130%
|5:
|Benjamin Werndl
|GER
|Daily Mirror
|77,525%
|6:
|Anna Kasprzak
|DEN
|Rock Star
|75,140%