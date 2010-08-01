Equi-News.de

    • Helsinki: Gudrun Patteet gewinnt Worldcup-Springen, Weishaupt den Großen Preis

    hufe-sprung.JPGBei der Helsinki International Horse Show gewann Philipp Weishaupt mit Asathir den Land Rover Grand Prix, hier kam die junge Deutsche Angelique Rüsen auf den vierten Platz. Den Sieg im Worldcup-Springen - Helsinki war nach Oslo die zweite Worldcup-Station der neuen Saison - holte sich die Belgierin Gudrun Patteet mit Sea Coast Pebbles Z vor Hansi Dreher mit seinem altbewährten Embassy. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Helsinki Horse Show, Philipp Weishaupt, riding Asathir, was in winning form at the Land Rover Grand Prix; here the young German gun Angelique Rüsen finished fourth. The victory of the worldcup competition - Helsinki was the scene for the second leg of the new worldcup-sesason 2018/19 - was claimed by Belgian Gudrun Patteet with Sea Cost Pebbles Z ahead of Germany’s Hansi Dreher with his well-routined Embassy. Here are the results:

     

    Land Rover Grand Prix

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Philipp Weishaupt
    		 GER
    		 Asathir
    		 0 / 32,30 Sec.
     2: Maikel van der Vleuten
    		 NED   Dana Blue
    		 0 / 32,93 Sec.
     3: Denis Lynch
    		 IRL
    		 The Sinner
    		 0 / 35,28 Sec.
     4: Angelique Rüsen
    		 GER
    		 Arac du Seigneur Z
    		 0 / 35,83 Sec.
     5: Olivier Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Cue Channa
    		 4 / 34,43 Sec.
             

    Longines FEI World Cup Jumping

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Gudrun Patteet BEL
    		 Sea Cost Pebbles Z   0 / 39,30 Sec.
     2: Hans-Dieter Dreher    GER
    		 Embassy II
    		 0 / 39,47 Sec.
     3: Peder Fredricson
    		 SWE
    		 Hansson 0 / 39,51 Sec.
     4: Philipp Weishaupt
    		 GER
    		 Asathir
    		 0 / 39,86 Sec.
     5: Steve Guerdat SUI
    		 Hannah
    		 0 / 40,10 Sec.
             