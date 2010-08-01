Equi-News.de

Bei der Helsinki International Horse Show gewann Philipp Weishaupt mit Asathir den Land Rover Grand Prix, hier kam die junge Deutsche Angelique Rüsen auf den vierten Platz. Den Sieg im Worldcup-Springen - Helsinki war nach Oslo die zweite Worldcup-Station der neuen Saison - holte sich die Belgierin Gudrun Patteet mit Sea Coast Pebbles Z vor Hansi Dreher mit seinem altbewährten Embassy. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the Helsinki Horse Show, Philipp Weishaupt, riding Asathir, was in winning form at the Land Rover Grand Prix; here the young German gun Angelique Rüsen finished fourth. The victory of the worldcup competition - Helsinki was the scene for the second leg of the new worldcup-sesason 2018/19 - was claimed by Belgian Gudrun Patteet with Sea Cost Pebbles Z ahead of Germany’s Hansi Dreher with his well-routined Embassy. Here are the results:

Land Rover Grand Prix

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition with jump-off

1:

Philipp Weishaupt

GER

Asathir

0 / 32,30 Sec.

2: Maikel van der Vleuten

NED Dana Blue

0 / 32,93 Sec.

3: Denis Lynch

IRL

The Sinner

0 / 35,28 Sec.

4: Angelique Rüsen

GER

Arac du Seigneur Z

0 / 35,83 Sec.

5: Olivier Philippaerts

BEL

Cue Channa

4 / 34,43 Sec.



Longines FEI World Cup Jumping

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition with jump-off