Equi-News.de

Die Dressurreiter kämpften in Lyon um Worldcup-Punkte, und mit dabei war Isabell Werth. Was bedeutete: Isabell siegt und die anderen Teilnehmer schließen sich mit einigem Abstand an. Dieses Mal ging der zweite Platz an Patrik Kittel mit Delatio, Kittels Schülerin Antonia Ramel wurde Dritte im Sattel von Brother de Jeu. The dressage riders were fighting for Worldcup points in Lyon and Isabell Werth was among them. Which means: Isabell was the winner and the others were behind with some kind of a margin. This time, Patrik Kittel and Delatio finished as runner-ups, followed by Kittel’s Student Antonia Ramel with Brother de Jeu.



Für ihren Start in die Worldcup-Saison hatte Isabell Werth Emilio mit nach Lyon gebracht. Für den 12-jährigen Ehrenpreis-Sohn war Lyon das erste Turnier seit Aachen (wo er ja den Grand Prix komplett vergurkt und dafür Spécial und Kür überragend gewonnen hatte) und somit natürlich auch der erste Hallenauftritt. Und während er den Grand Prix zwar gewonnen hatte, aber aufgrund von Spannung noch weit unter seinen Möglichkeiten geblieben war, so klappte die Worldcup-Kür - mit einer neuen Choreographie - erheblich besser. 84,410% standen am Ende zu Buche, und das war der unangefochtene Sieg - von Richterin Francis Verbeek aus den Niederlanden gab es gar 93% als B-Note.Die zweitplatzierte Kombination kam aus Schweden: Patrik Kittel mit dem 14-jährigen De Niro-Sohn Delatio. Für Kittel und Delatio, der bislang unter Emile Faurie ging, war es der erste gemeinsame Auftritt und der klappte schon wirklich gut. Daran nicht ganz unbeteiligt ist sicherlich auch Isabell Werth, bei der Kittel schon seit längerem trainiert. Ein Ergebnis von 80,980% kann man jedenfalls als gelungene Premiere bezeichnen. Chefrichterin Isabelle Judet aus Frankreich hatte für Kittel sogar eine höhere A-Note vergeben als für Isabell Werth.Mit 80,060% kam Kittels Schülerin Antonia Ramel mit dem 12-jährigen Brother de Jeu (v. Voice x Jazz) auf den dritten Rang und verwies damit Dritte des Grand Prix, Mannschafts-Weltmeisterin Doro Schneider mit Sammy Davis jr. auf den vierten Rang (79,365%).



Isabell Werth had taken Emilio to Lyon for starting into the worldcup-season. It was the first competition since the CHIO Aachen (where he had totally messed up the Grand Prix and brillantly won the Spécial and the freestyle) for the 12-year old Ehrenpreis-offspring and therefore naturally the first indoor show. And after having been quite tensed in the Grand Prix (which he also won, but far behind his capabilities), Emilio had settled back into business for the freestyle. With a new choreography, things were much better now and at the end, a result of 84,410% was the undefeated victory. Dutch judge Francis Verbeek even granted 93% as the B-score. The runner-up combination came from Sweden: Patrik Kittel and his 14-year old De Niro-son Delatio. It was the frst time for Kittel and Delatio, which so far was shown by Emile Faurie, and this debut went really well. Well, Isabell Werth is also part of the runner-up team, because Patrik trains with Isabell whenever possible. A final score of 80,980%, however, can easily be seen as a successful premiere. The judge at C, Isabelle Judet from France, granted an even higher A-score to Kittel than to Isabell Werth. With 80,060%, Kittel’s student Antonia Ramel and the 12-year old Brother de Jeu (by Voice x Jazz) finished third and therefore relegated the third-placed from the Grand Prix, team world champion Dorothee Schneider with Sammy Davis jr to the fourth place (79,365%).

