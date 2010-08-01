Equi-News.de

Als diesjähriger Gesamtsieger der Longines Global Champions Tour stand Ben Maher schon seit der Etappe in Rom fest. Das Tour-Finale in Doha ließ Maher dennoch erneut jubeln - er siegte nach neunköpfigem Stechen im Großen Preis. Ebenfalls in Doha konnten sich Jos Verlooy, Ludger Beerbaum und Christian Ahlmann über Siege freuen. Und Bassem Hassan Mohammed sorgte für einen Heimtriumph in Qatar. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Well, it was already clear since the Rome-leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour that Ben Maher would be this season’s overall winner. The tour-final in Doha, however, gave again good reason for Maher to cheer - he claimed the victory of the showjumping Grand Prix after a jump-off of nine. Also Jos Verlooy, Ludger Beerbaum and Christian Ahlmann were in winning form in Doha. And Bassem Hassan Mohammed made it a home win in Qatar. Here are the results:

Longines Global Champions Tour, Doha (QAT)

Grand Prix of Doha

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1:

Ben Maher

GBR

Explosion

0 / 35,50 Sec.

2: Peder Fredricson

SWE

Hansson

0 / 36,34 Sec.

3: Harrie Smolders

NED

Don

0 / 36,94 Sec.

4: Lorenzo di Luca

ITA

Irenice Horta

0 / 37,19 Sec.

5: Edwina Tops-Alexander

AUS

California

0 / 37,71 Sec.

6: Pieter Devos

BEL

Espoir

4 / 38,21 Sec.

7:

Athina Onassis

GRE

Going Global

4 / 47,91 Sec.

8: Laura Kraut

USA

Zeremonie

8 / 37,63 Sec.

9: Shane Breen

IRL

Golden Hawk

12 /36,96 Sec.





Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,55m/1,60m / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m/1,60m against the clock

1:

Jos Verlooy BEL

Igor 0 / 69,34 Sec.

2: Ludger Beerbaum

GER Casello

0 / 70,25 Sec.

3: Ben Maher

GBR Explosion 0 / 70,33 Sec.

4: Julien Epaillard

FRA Virtuose Champeix

0 / 72,03 Sec.

5: Pieter Devos BEL

Espoir 0 / 72,48 Sec.





Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off

1:

Christian Ahlmann GER

Caribis Z 0 / 45,06 Sec.

2: Harrie Smolders

NED Emerald

0 / 45,61 Sec.

3: Shane Sweetnam

IRL

Main Road 0 / 45,80 Sec.

4: Karel Cox

BEL Dublin van Overis 0 / 45,81 Sec.

5: Pieter Devos

BEL

Claire Z

0 / 45,82 Sec.





Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock

1:

Bassem Mohammed QAT

Argelith Squid 0 / 64,11 Sec.

2: Julien Epaillard FRA Safari d’Auge

0 / 64,22 Sec.

3: Nicola Philippaerts

BEL J’Adore vh Schaeck 0 / 66,29 Sec.

4: Christian Kukuk

GER Colestus 0 / 67,30 Sec.

5: Derin Demirsoy TUR

Dadjak Ter Puteenen

0 / 68,00 Sec.





Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,55m / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m against the clock