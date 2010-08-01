Equi-News.de

GCT Finale Doha: Maher siegt, Beerbaum und Ahlmann können sich auch freuen
Als diesjähriger Gesamtsieger der Longines Global Champions Tour stand Ben Maher schon seit der Etappe in Rom fest. Das Tour-Finale in Doha ließ Maher dennoch erneut jubeln - er siegte nach neunköpfigem Stechen im Großen Preis. Ebenfalls in Doha konnten sich Jos Verlooy, Ludger Beerbaum und Christian Ahlmann über Siege freuen. Und Bassem Hassan Mohammed sorgte für einen Heimtriumph in Qatar. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Well, it was already clear since the Rome-leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour that Ben Maher would be this season’s overall winner. The tour-final in Doha, however, gave again good reason for Maher to cheer - he claimed the victory of the showjumping Grand Prix after a jump-off of nine. Also Jos Verlooy, Ludger Beerbaum and Christian Ahlmann were in winning form in Doha. And Bassem Hassan Mohammed made it a home win in Qatar. Here are the results:
Longines Global Champions Tour, Doha (QAT)
Grand Prix of Doha
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,55m/1,60m / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m/1,60m against the clock
| 1:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
| 0 / 35,50 Sec.
| 2:
|Peder Fredricson
|SWE
|Hansson
| 0 / 36,34 Sec.
| 3:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Don
| 0 / 36,94 Sec.
| 4:
|Lorenzo di Luca
|ITA
|Irenice Horta
| 0 / 37,19 Sec.
| 5:
|Edwina Tops-Alexander
|AUS
|California
| 0 / 37,71 Sec.
| 6:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Espoir
| 4 / 38,21 Sec.
| 7:
|Athina Onassis
|GRE
|Going Global
| 4 / 47,91 Sec.
| 8:
|Laura Kraut
|USA
|Zeremonie
| 8 / 37,63 Sec.
| 9:
|Shane Breen
|IRL
|Golden Hawk
|12 /36,96 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
| 1:
|Jos Verlooy
|BEL
|Igor
|0 / 69,34 Sec.
| 2:
|Ludger Beerbaum
|GER
|Casello
|0 / 70,25 Sec.
| 3:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
|0 / 70,33 Sec.
| 4:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Virtuose Champeix
|0 / 72,03 Sec.
| 5:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Espoir
|0 / 72,48 Sec.
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock
| 1:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Caribis Z
|0 / 45,06 Sec.
| 2:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Emerald
|0 / 45,61 Sec.
| 3:
|Shane Sweetnam
|IRL
|Main Road
|0 / 45,80 Sec.
| 4:
|Karel Cox
|BEL
|Dublin van Overis
|0 / 45,81 Sec.
| 5:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Claire Z
|0 / 45,82 Sec.
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,55m / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m against the clock
| 1:
|Bassem Mohammed
|QAT
|Argelith Squid
|0 / 64,11 Sec.
| 2:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Safari d’Auge
|0 / 64,22 Sec.
| 3:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|J’Adore vh Schaeck
|0 / 66,29 Sec.
| 4:
|Christian Kukuk
|GER
|Colestus
|0 / 67,30 Sec.
| 5:
|Derin Demirsoy
|TUR
|Dadjak Ter Puteenen
|0 / 68,00 Sec.
| 1:
|Ludger Beerbaum
|GER
|Chiara
|0 / 72,95 Sec.
| 2:
|Danielle Goldstein
|ISR
|Lizziemary
|0 / 73,24 Sec.
| 3:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
|0 / 73,36 Sec.
| 4:
|Gregory Wathelet
|BEL
|Qualido
|0 / 73,95 Sec.
| 5:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Virtuose Champeix
|0 / 74,91 Sec.
