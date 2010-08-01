Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • WEG Tryon 2018
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • GCT Finale Doha: Maher siegt, Beerbaum und Ahlmann können sich auch freuen

    hufe-sprung.JPGAls diesjähriger Gesamtsieger der Longines Global Champions Tour stand Ben Maher schon seit der Etappe in Rom fest. Das Tour-Finale in Doha ließ Maher dennoch erneut jubeln - er siegte nach neunköpfigem Stechen im Großen Preis. Ebenfalls in Doha konnten sich Jos Verlooy, Ludger Beerbaum und Christian Ahlmann über Siege freuen. Und Bassem Hassan Mohammed sorgte für einen Heimtriumph in Qatar. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Well, it was already clear since the Rome-leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour that Ben Maher would be this season’s overall winner. The tour-final in Doha, however, gave again good reason for Maher to cheer - he claimed the victory of the showjumping Grand Prix after a jump-off of nine. Also Jos Verlooy, Ludger Beerbaum and Christian Ahlmann were in winning form in Doha. And Bassem Hassan Mohammed made it a home win in Qatar. Here are the results:

    Longines Global Champions Tour, Doha (QAT)

    Grand Prix of Doha
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
     
             
     1:
    		 Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion
    		   0 / 35,50 Sec.
     2: Peder Fredricson
    		 SWE
    		 Hansson
    		   0 / 36,34 Sec.
     3: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Don
    		   0 / 36,94 Sec.
     4: Lorenzo di Luca
    		 ITA
    		 Irenice Horta
    		   0 / 37,19 Sec.
     5: Edwina Tops-Alexander
    		 AUS
    		 California
    		   0 / 37,71 Sec.
     6: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 Espoir
    		    4 / 38,21 Sec.
     7:
    		 Athina Onassis
    		 GRE
    		 Going Global
    		   4 / 47,91 Sec.
     8: Laura Kraut
    		 USA
    		 Zeremonie
    		   8 / 37,63 Sec.
     9: Shane Breen
    		 IRL
    		 Golden Hawk
    		 12  /36,96 Sec.
     
    		     
     
    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,55m/1,60m / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m/1,60m against the clock
     
             
     1:
    		 Jos Verlooy BEL
    		 Igor 0 / 69,34 Sec.
     2: Ludger Beerbaum
    		 GER  Casello
    		 0 / 70,25 Sec.
     3: Ben Maher
    		 GBR Explosion 0 / 70,33 Sec.
     4: Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA Virtuose Champeix
    		 0 / 72,03 Sec.
     5: Pieter Devos BEL
    		 Espoir 0 / 72,48 Sec.
     
    		     
     
    Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
     
             
     1:
    		 Christian Ahlmann  GER
    		 Caribis Z 0 / 45,06 Sec.
     2: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED Emerald
    		 0 / 45,61 Sec.
     3: Shane Sweetnam
    		 IRL
    		 Main Road 0 / 45,80 Sec.
     4: Karel Cox
    		 BEL Dublin van Overis  0 / 45,81 Sec.
     5: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 Claire Z
    		 0 / 45,82 Sec.
     
    		     
     
    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m  / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock
     
             
     1:
    		 Bassem Mohammed   QAT
    		 Argelith Squid 0 / 64,11 Sec.
     2: Julien Epaillard FRA Safari d’Auge
    		 0 / 64,22 Sec.
     3: Nicola Philippaerts
    		 BEL J’Adore vh Schaeck 0 / 66,29 Sec.
     4: Christian Kukuk
    		 GER Colestus  0 / 67,30 Sec.
     5: Derin Demirsoy TUR
    		 Dadjak Ter Puteenen
    		 0 / 68,00 Sec.
     
    		     
    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,55m  / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m against the clock
     
             
     1:
    		 Ludger Beerbaum   GER
    		 Chiara 0 / 72,95 Sec.
     2: Danielle Goldstein ISR Lizziemary
    		 0 / 73,24 Sec.
     3: Ben Maher
    		 GBR Explosion 0 / 73,36 Sec.
     4: Gregory Wathelet
    		 BEL Qualido  0 / 73,95 Sec.
     5: Julien Epaillard FRA Virtuose Champeix
    		 0 / 74,91 Sec.
     
    		     