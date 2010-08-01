Equi-News.de

    • Epaillard gewinnt Auftaktspringen in Madrid

    hufe-sprung.JPGEines der Highlights für Springreiter an diesem Wochenende ist die Madrid Horse Week, die auch Station des Sping-Worldcups ist. Das erste “große” Spingen ging an Julien Epaillard in der “Universidad Alfonso X el Sabio Trophy” - hier siegte Epaillard nach siebeköpfigem Stechen. Hier ist das Ergebnis: One of the showjumping highlights this weekend is the Madrid Horse Week, also leg of the jumping world cup. The first “big” jumping competition went on to Julien Epaillard - he won the Universidad Alfonso X el Sabio Trophy” after a jump-off of seven. Here is the results:

    Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off

             
     1: Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA Usual Suspect d’Auge
    		 0 / 41,29 Sec.
     2: Mark McAuley
    		 IRL
    		 Jasco vd Bisschop
    		 0 / 42,30 Sec.
     3: Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Hermes Ryan
    		 0 / 42,38 Sec.
     4: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Tabago Z
    		 0 / 42,95 Sec.
     5: Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 Viking d’la Rousserie
    		 0 / 44,03 Sec.
             
             