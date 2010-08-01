Equi-News.de

Epaillard gewinnt Auftaktspringen in Madrid
Eines der Highlights für Springreiter an diesem Wochenende ist die Madrid Horse Week, die auch Station des Sping-Worldcups ist. Das erste “große” Spingen ging an Julien Epaillard in der “Universidad Alfonso X el Sabio Trophy” - hier siegte Epaillard nach siebeköpfigem Stechen. Hier ist das Ergebnis: One of the showjumping highlights this weekend is the Madrid Horse Week, also leg of the jumping world cup. The first “big” jumping competition went on to Julien Epaillard - he won the Universidad Alfonso X el Sabio Trophy” after a jump-off of seven. Here is the results:
Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off
|1:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Usual Suspect d’Auge
|0 / 41,29 Sec.
|2:
|Mark McAuley
|IRL
|Jasco vd Bisschop
|0 / 42,30 Sec.
|3:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryan
|0 / 42,38 Sec.
|4:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Tabago Z
|0 / 42,95 Sec.
|5:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Viking d’la Rousserie
|0 / 44,03 Sec.