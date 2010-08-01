Equi-News.de

Eines der Highlights für Springreiter an diesem Wochenende ist die Madrid Horse Week, die auch Station des Sping-Worldcups ist. Das erste “große” Spingen ging an Julien Epaillard in der “Universidad Alfonso X el Sabio Trophy” - hier siegte Epaillard nach siebeköpfigem Stechen. Hier ist das Ergebnis: One of the showjumping highlights this weekend is the Madrid Horse Week, also leg of the jumping world cup. The first “big” jumping competition went on to Julien Epaillard - he won the Universidad Alfonso X el Sabio Trophy” after a jump-off of seven. Here is the results:

Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off