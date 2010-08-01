Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • La Coruna: Erste Ergebnisse / first results

    springen.JPGDas fünf-Sterne CSI in Casas Novas (La Coruna / Spanien) ist nicht nur nächste Station des Longines FEI Wordcups, sondern bietet auch ansonsten genügend “große” Prüfungen für die besten Springreiter der Welt. Über den Sieg im Hauptspringen am Freitag (dem Prix Massimo Dutti) konnte sich der Franzose Olivier Robert freuen, der sich im achtköpfigen Stechen an die Spitze des Feldes und somit vor den zweitplatzierten Christian Kukuk setzen konnte. Hier hatten Ludger Beerbaum / Cool Feeling, der Spanier Manuel Fernandez Saro / Cuidam und Aldrick Cheronnet aus Frankreich mit Uris de la Roque mit jeweils einem Zeitstrafpunkt im Umlauf das Stechen verpasst. Und die Belgierin Gudrun Patteet siegte im Sattel von Pebbles Z im Prix Longines am Samstagabend; hier hatten es 12 ReiterInnen ins Stechen geschafft. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The five star CSI in Casas Novas (La Coruna / Spain) is not only the next leg of the Longines FEI worldcup, but besides this also offers enough “big” competitions for world’s best showjumpers. It was French showjumper Olivier Robert, who was the big winner in Friday’s main competition (the Prix Massimo Dutti) after a jump-off of eight competitors. Here, Germany’s young gun Christian Kukuk finished as runner-up. There were even three riders (Germany’s Ludger Beerbaum / Cool Feeling, Manuel Fernandez Saro from Spain with Cuidam and French rider Aldrick Cheronnet with Uris de la Roque), who had missed the jump-off by one time penalty point. And Belgian rider Gudrun Patteet with Pebbles Z claimed the victory in the Prix Longines at Saturday night. Here are the results:

     

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

     1: Olivier Robert
    		 FRA
    		 Eros 0 / 35,97 Sec.
     2: Christian Kukuk
    		 GER
    		 Limonchello
    		 0 / 36,23 Sec.
     3: Jos Verlooy
    		 BEL
    		 Igor
    		 0 / 36,60 Sec.
     4: Maikel van der Vleuten
    		 NED
    		 Idi Utopia
    		 0 / 37,93 Sec.
     5: Eric van der Vleuten
    		 NED
    		 Wunschkind 0 / 38,44 Sec.
     6: Laura Renwick
    		 GBR
    		 Bintang II
    		 0 / 38,57 Sec,
     7: Edwina Tops-Alexander
    		 AUS
    		 Vinchester
    		 0 / 38,72 Sec.
     8: Francois Mathy jr.
    		 BEL
    		 Uno de la Rogue
    		 4 / 38,97 Sec.
             
             

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

       
    		   
     1  : Gudrun Patteet
    		 BEL
    		 Sea Coast Pebbles Z
    		  0 / 40,85 Sec.
      2: Dominique Hendrickx
    		 BEL
    		 Kannabis vd Bucxtale  0 / 43,07 Sec.
      3: Gerardo Menendez Mieres
    		 ESP
    		 Costello
    		  0 / 43,22 Sec.
      4: Olivier Robert
    		 FRA
    		 Eros
    		  4 / 41,39 Sec.
      5: Michael Duffy
    		 IRL
    		 Chappo Chey
    		  4/  43,13 Sec.
      6: Alberto Zorzi
    		 ITA
    		 Viceversa de la Roque
    		  4 / 43,27 Sec,
      7: Lucia le Jeune Vizzini
    		 ITA
    		 Cabalgaro Z
    		  4 / 44,32 Sec.
      8: Guy Williams
    		 GBR
    		 Rouge de Ravel
    		  6 / 55,55 Sec.
      9: Eduardo Alvarez Aznar
    		 ESP
    		 Seringat
    		  8 / 47,25 Sec.
    10:
    		 Jos Verlooy
    		 BEL
    		 Oaks Redwood
    		 16 / 44,99 Sec.
    11:
    		 Julio Arias Cueva
    		 ESP
    		 Reggae du Tillard
    		 16 / 65,03 Sec.
    12:
    		 Christian Kukuk
    		 GER
    		 Limonchello
    		 21 / 70,43 Sec.
             