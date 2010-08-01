Equi-News.de

Das fünf-Sterne CSI in Casas Novas (La Coruna / Spanien) ist nicht nur nächste Station des Longines FEI Wordcups, sondern bietet auch ansonsten genügend “große” Prüfungen für die besten Springreiter der Welt. Über den Sieg im Hauptspringen am Freitag (dem Prix Massimo Dutti) konnte sich der Franzose Olivier Robert freuen, der sich im achtköpfigen Stechen an die Spitze des Feldes und somit vor den zweitplatzierten Christian Kukuk setzen konnte. Hier hatten Ludger Beerbaum / Cool Feeling, der Spanier Manuel Fernandez Saro / Cuidam und Aldrick Cheronnet aus Frankreich mit Uris de la Roque mit jeweils einem Zeitstrafpunkt im Umlauf das Stechen verpasst. Und die Belgierin Gudrun Patteet siegte im Sattel von Pebbles Z im Prix Longines am Samstagabend; hier hatten es 12 ReiterInnen ins Stechen geschafft. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The five star CSI in Casas Novas (La Coruna / Spain) is not only the next leg of the Longines FEI worldcup, but besides this also offers enough “big” competitions for world’s best showjumpers. It was French showjumper Olivier Robert, who was the big winner in Friday’s main competition (the Prix Massimo Dutti) after a jump-off of eight competitors. Here, Germany’s young gun Christian Kukuk finished as runner-up. There were even three riders (Germany’s Ludger Beerbaum / Cool Feeling, Manuel Fernandez Saro from Spain with Cuidam and French rider Aldrick Cheronnet with Uris de la Roque), who had missed the jump-off by one time penalty point. And Belgian rider Gudrun Patteet with Pebbles Z claimed the victory in the Prix Longines at Saturday night. Here are the results:

Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

1: Olivier Robert

FRA

Eros 0 / 35,97 Sec.

2: Christian Kukuk

GER

Limonchello

0 / 36,23 Sec.

3: Jos Verlooy

BEL

Igor

0 / 36,60 Sec.

4: Maikel van der Vleuten

NED

Idi Utopia

0 / 37,93 Sec.

5: Eric van der Vleuten

NED

Wunschkind 0 / 38,44 Sec.

6: Laura Renwick

GBR

Bintang II

0 / 38,57 Sec,

7: Edwina Tops-Alexander

AUS

Vinchester

0 / 38,72 Sec.

8: Francois Mathy jr.

BEL

Uno de la Rogue

4 / 38,97 Sec.



Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off