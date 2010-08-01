Equi-News.de

Mechelen: Ergebnisse / Results
Zum Jahresende zieht es Spring- und Dressurreiter und die rasanten Vierspännerfahrer zum Jumping Mechelen, Station des Spring-, Dressur- und Fahr-Worldcups. Hier gingen Christian Ahlmann, Hans Peter Minderhoud und einmal mehr Boyd Exell als Sieger aus den jeweiligen Worldcup-Prüfungen hervor. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the end of the year, the showjumpers, dressage riders and the daredevil four-in-hand drivers are heading to the Jumping Mechelen, leg of the jumping, dressage and driving worldcup. Here, Christian Ahlmann, Hans Peter Minderhoud and once again boyd Exell were the winners of their respective worldcup competitions. Here are the results:
Longines FEI Worldcup Jumping
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
FEI Dressage Worldcup
Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Clintrexo Z
| 0 / 39,87 Sec.
| 2:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Edesa’s Cannary
| 0 / 40,98 Sec.
| 3:
|Harrie Smolders
|NED
|Don
| 0 / 41,42 Sec.
| 4:
|Ludger Beerbaum
|GER
|Casello
|14 / 59,04 Sec.
| 5:
|Denis Lynch
|IRL
|The Sinner
| 1 / 71,53 Sec. (1st rd)
| 6:
|Lorenzo de Luca
|ITA
|Armitages Boy
| 1 / 72,47 Sec. (1st rd)
| 7:
|Celine Schoonbroodt
|BEL
|Chepetta
| 1 / 73,15 Sec. (1st rd)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FEI Driving Worldcup
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Hans Peter Minderhoud
|NED
|Glock’s Dream Boy
|83,665%
| 2:
|Helen Langehanenberg
|GER
|Damsey FRH
|82,880%
| 3:
|Maria Caetano
|POR
|Coroado
|80,160%
| 4:
|Therese Nilshagen
|SWE
|Dante Weltino OLD
|80,090%
| 5:
|Judy Reynolds
|IRL
|Vancouver
|78,570%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1:
|Boyd Exell
|AUS
|130,95 Sec.
| 2:
|Bram Chardon
|NED
|132,46 Sec.
| 3:
|Chester Weber
|USA
|147,11 Sec. (143,11 + 4)
| 4:
|Glenn Geerts
|BEL
|160,29 Sec. (148,29 +12) - 1st rd.
| 5:
|Eouard Simonet
|BEL
|163,74 Sec. (151,74 +12) - 1st rd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|