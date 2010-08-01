Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    stiefel.JPGZum Jahresende zieht es Spring- und Dressurreiter und die rasanten Vierspännerfahrer zum Jumping Mechelen, Station des Spring-, Dressur- und Fahr-Worldcups. Hier gingen Christian Ahlmann, Hans Peter Minderhoud und einmal mehr Boyd Exell als Sieger aus den jeweiligen Worldcup-Prüfungen hervor. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the end of the year, the showjumpers, dressage riders and the daredevil four-in-hand drivers are heading to the Jumping Mechelen, leg of the jumping, dressage and driving worldcup. Here, Christian Ahlmann, Hans Peter Minderhoud and once again boyd Exell were the winners of their respective worldcup competitions. Here are the results:

    Longines FEI Worldcup Jumping
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
     
             
     1: Christian Ahlmann GER
    		 Clintrexo Z    0 / 39,87 Sec.
     2: Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 Edesa’s Cannary     0 / 40,98 Sec.
     3: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Don
    		   0 / 41,42 Sec.
     4: Ludger Beerbaum
    		 GER
    		 Casello
    		 14 / 59,04 Sec.
     5: Denis Lynch IRL
    		 The Sinner
    		   1 / 71,53 Sec. (1st rd)
     6: Lorenzo de Luca
    		 ITA Armitages Boy
    		   1 / 72,47 Sec. (1st rd)
     7: Celine Schoonbroodt
    		 BEL
    		 Chepetta
    		   1 / 73,15 Sec. (1st rd)
             
     
    FEI Dressage Worldcup
    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music
     
             
     1: Hans Peter Minderhoud   NED
    		 Glock’s Dream Boy 83,665%
     2: Helen Langehanenberg GER Damsey FRH   82,880%
     3: Maria Caetano POR
    		 Coroado
    		 80,160%
     4: Therese Nilshagen SWE
    		 Dante Weltino OLD
    		 80,090%
     5: Judy Reynolds IRL
    		 Vancouver
    		 78,570%
             
    FEI Driving Worldcup
           
     1: Boyd Exell   AUS
    		 130,95 Sec.
     2: Bram Chardon NED 132,46 Sec.
     3: Chester Weber USA   147,11 Sec. (143,11 + 4)
     4: Glenn Geerts BEL
    		 160,29 Sec. (148,29 +12) - 1st rd.
     5: Eouard Simonet  BEL 163,74 Sec. (151,74 +12) - 1st rd.
           