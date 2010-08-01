Equi-News.de

Zum Jahresende zieht es Spring- und Dressurreiter und die rasanten Vierspännerfahrer zum Jumping Mechelen, Station des Spring-, Dressur- und Fahr-Worldcups. Hier gingen Christian Ahlmann, Hans Peter Minderhoud und einmal mehr Boyd Exell als Sieger aus den jeweiligen Worldcup-Prüfungen hervor. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the end of the year, the showjumpers, dressage riders and the daredevil four-in-hand drivers are heading to the Jumping Mechelen, leg of the jumping, dressage and driving worldcup. Here, Christian Ahlmann, Hans Peter Minderhoud and once again boyd Exell were the winners of their respective worldcup competitions. Here are the results:

Longines FEI Worldcup Jumping

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Christian Ahlmann GER

Clintrexo Z 0 / 39,87 Sec.

2: Kevin Staut

FRA

Edesa’s Cannary 0 / 40,98 Sec.

3: Harrie Smolders

NED

Don

0 / 41,42 Sec.

4: Ludger Beerbaum

GER

Casello

14 / 59,04 Sec.

5: Denis Lynch IRL

The Sinner

1 / 71,53 Sec. (1st rd)

6: Lorenzo de Luca

ITA Armitages Boy

1 / 72,47 Sec. (1st rd)

7: Celine Schoonbroodt

BEL

Chepetta

1 / 73,15 Sec. (1st rd)



FEI Dressage Worldcup

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music



1: Hans Peter Minderhoud NED

Glock’s Dream Boy 83,665%

2: Helen Langehanenberg GER Damsey FRH 82,880%

3: Maria Caetano POR

Coroado

80,160%

4: Therese Nilshagen SWE

Dante Weltino OLD

80,090%

5: Judy Reynolds IRL

Vancouver

78,570%



FEI Driving Worldcup