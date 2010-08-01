Equi-News.de

Es war sein siebter (!) Triumph im Worldcup-Springen von Lepzig: Christian Ahlmann saß dieses Mal im Sattel des 12-jährigen Zangersheide-Schimmels Caribis Z, als er sich als letzter Starter im siebenköpfigen Stechen den Sieg erritt. Hier ist das Ergebnis: It was his 7th (!) triumph in the worldcup-competition of Leipzig: This time, Christian Ahlmann had the 12-year old grey Zangersheide-stallion Caribis Z under his saddle, when he entered the arena as the last to go in the jump-off of seven and claimed the victory. Here is the result:

Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off