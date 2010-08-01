Equi-News.de

Leipzig: Ahlmanns siebter Streich
Es war sein siebter (!) Triumph im Worldcup-Springen von Lepzig: Christian Ahlmann saß dieses Mal im Sattel des 12-jährigen Zangersheide-Schimmels Caribis Z, als er sich als letzter Starter im siebenköpfigen Stechen den Sieg erritt. Hier ist das Ergebnis: It was his 7th (!) triumph in the worldcup-competition of Leipzig: This time, Christian Ahlmann had the 12-year old grey Zangersheide-stallion Caribis Z under his saddle, when he entered the arena as the last to go in the jump-off of seven and claimed the victory. Here is the result:
Longines FEI Jumping World Cup
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Caribis Z
|0 / 40,70 Sec.
|2:
|Francois Mathy jr.
|BEL
|Uno de la Rogue
|0 / 41,49 Sec.
|3:
|Lorenzo de Luca
|ITA
|Armitages Bo
|0 / 42,19 Sec.
|4:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Tobago Z
|4 / 39,53 Sec.
|5:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Comme il faut
|4 / 39,95 Sec.
|6:
|Leopold van Asten
|NED
|Beauty
|4 / 40,83 Sec.
|7:
|Tobias Meyer
|GER
|Queentina
|8 / 51,32 Sec.