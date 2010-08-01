Equi-News.de

    • Leipzig: Ahlmanns siebter Streich

    logo-leipzig.pngEs war sein siebter (!) Triumph im Worldcup-Springen von Lepzig: Christian Ahlmann saß dieses Mal im Sattel des 12-jährigen Zangersheide-Schimmels Caribis Z, als er sich als letzter Starter im siebenköpfigen Stechen den Sieg erritt. Hier ist das Ergebnis: It was his 7th (!) triumph in the worldcup-competition of Leipzig: This time, Christian Ahlmann had the 12-year old grey Zangersheide-stallion Caribis Z under his saddle, when he entered the arena as the last to go in the jump-off of seven and claimed the victory. Here is the result:

    Longines FEI Jumping World Cup 

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1: Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Caribis Z
    		 0 / 40,70 Sec.
     2: Francois Mathy jr.
    		 BEL
    		 Uno de la Rogue
    		 0 / 41,49 Sec.
     3: Lorenzo de Luca
    		 ITA
    		 Armitages Bo 0 / 42,19 Sec.
     4: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Tobago Z
    		 4 / 39,53 Sec.
     5: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Comme il faut
    		 4 / 39,95 Sec.
     6: Leopold van Asten
    		 NED
    		 Beauty
    		 4 / 40,83 Sec.
     7: Tobias Meyer
    		 GER
    		 Queentina
    		 8 / 51,32 Sec.