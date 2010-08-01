Equi-News.de

Beim 5-Sterne CSIO in Abu Dhabi siegte Philipp Weishaupt mit der Catoki-Tochter Catokia im mit 165.000 € besetzten Großen Preis. Als zweitbeste Deutsche kam Miriam Schneider auf den vierten Rang. Hier ist das Ergebnis: At the five-star CSIO Abu Dhabi, Philipp Weishaupt claimed the victory of the Grand Prix with a pricemoney of EUR 165.000, riding the Catoki-daughter Catokia. Being the second-best German rider, Miriam Schneider finished fourth. Here is the result: CSIO***** Abu Dhabi (UAE) Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds



1: Philipp Weishaupt GER Catokia 0 / 0 / 58,93 Sec. 2: Tina Lund DEN Carallo 0 / 1 / 61,52 Sec. 3: Abdullah Mohd Al Marri UAE James vd Oude Heihoef 0 / 1 / 61,86 Sec. 4: Miriam Schneider GER Fidelius 0 / 1 / 63,81 Sec. 5: Abdel Said EGY Jumpy vd Hermitage 4 / 0 / 49,08 Sec.