Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Abu Dhabi: Weishaupt siegt im Großen Preis

    hufe-sprung.JPGBeim 5-Sterne CSIO in Abu Dhabi siegte Philipp Weishaupt mit der Catoki-Tochter Catokia im mit 165.000 € besetzten Großen Preis. Als zweitbeste Deutsche kam Miriam Schneider auf den vierten Rang. Hier ist das Ergebnis: At the five-star CSIO Abu Dhabi, Philipp Weishaupt claimed the victory of the Grand Prix with a pricemoney of EUR 165.000, riding the Catoki-daughter Catokia. Being the second-best German rider, Miriam Schneider finished fourth. Here is the result:CSIO***** Abu Dhabi (UAE)Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds 

           
     1:  Philipp Weishaupt  GER Catokia  0 / 0 / 58,93 Sec. 
     2: Tina Lund  DEN  Carallo  0 / 1 / 61,52 Sec. 
     3: Abdullah Mohd Al Marri  UAE  James vd Oude Heihoef  0 / 1 / 61,86 Sec. 
     4: Miriam Schneider GER  Fidelius   0 / 1 / 63,81 Sec. 
     5: Abdel Said EGY  Jumpy vd Hermitage  4 / 0 / 49,08 Sec. 
             
             