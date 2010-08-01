Equi-News.de

Abu Dhabi: Weishaupt siegt im Großen Preis
Beim 5-Sterne CSIO in Abu Dhabi siegte Philipp Weishaupt mit der Catoki-Tochter Catokia im mit 165.000 € besetzten Großen Preis. Als zweitbeste Deutsche kam Miriam Schneider auf den vierten Rang. Hier ist das Ergebnis: At the five-star CSIO Abu Dhabi, Philipp Weishaupt claimed the victory of the Grand Prix with a pricemoney of EUR 165.000, riding the Catoki-daughter Catokia. Being the second-best German rider, Miriam Schneider finished fourth. Here is the result:CSIO***** Abu Dhabi (UAE)Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds
|1:
|Philipp Weishaupt
|GER
|Catokia
|0 / 0 / 58,93 Sec.
|2:
|Tina Lund
|DEN
|Carallo
|0 / 1 / 61,52 Sec.
|3:
|Abdullah Mohd Al Marri
|UAE
|James vd Oude Heihoef
|0 / 1 / 61,86 Sec.
|4:
|Miriam Schneider
|GER
|Fidelius
|0 / 1 / 63,81 Sec.
|5:
|Abdel Said
|EGY
|Jumpy vd Hermitage
|4 / 0 / 49,08 Sec.