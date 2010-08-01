Equi-News.de

Doha: The Global Champions Tour 2019 took off
Die Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 hat (ebenso wie die Global Champions League) begonnen - in diesem Jahr ging es in der katarischen Hauptstadt Doha los. Der Franzose Julien Epaillard ist der erste Sieger einer GCT-Etappe in 2019. Im fünfköpfigen Stechen verwies Epaillard den Gesamtsieger der Tour 2018, Ben Maher, auf den zweiten Platz. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 started - as did the Global Champions League - this year Doha, the capital of Qatar, was the starting point. French showjumper Julien Epaillard is the first winner of a GCT-leg in 2019. In a jump-off of five, Epaillard led the overall tour winner 2018, Ben Maher, to the runner-up spot. Here is the result:
LGCT Grand Prix of Doha
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Usual Suspect d’Auge
|0 / 40,11 Sec.
|2:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
|0 / 40,55 Sec.
|3:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Chilli Willi
|0 / 43,43 Sec.
|4:
|Frank Schuttert
|NED
|Chianti’s Champion
|4 / 40,54 Sec.
|5:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Contanga
|4 / 43,51 Sec.