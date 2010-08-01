Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 hat (ebenso wie die Global Champions League) begonnen - in diesem Jahr ging es in der katarischen Hauptstadt Doha los. Der Franzose Julien Epaillard ist der erste Sieger einer GCT-Etappe in 2019. Im fünfköpfigen Stechen verwies Epaillard den Gesamtsieger der Tour 2018, Ben Maher, auf den zweiten Platz. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 started - as did the Global Champions League - this year Doha, the capital of Qatar, was the starting point. French showjumper Julien Epaillard is the first winner of a GCT-leg in 2019. In a jump-off of five, Epaillard led the overall tour winner 2018, Ben Maher, to the runner-up spot. Here is the result:

LGCT Grand Prix of Doha

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off