Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Doha: The Global Champions Tour 2019 took off

    hufe-sprung.JPGDie Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 hat (ebenso wie die Global Champions League) begonnen - in diesem Jahr ging es in der katarischen Hauptstadt Doha los. Der Franzose Julien Epaillard ist der erste Sieger einer GCT-Etappe in 2019. Im fünfköpfigen Stechen verwies Epaillard den Gesamtsieger der Tour 2018, Ben Maher, auf den zweiten Platz. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 started - as did the Global Champions League - this year Doha, the capital of Qatar, was the starting point. French showjumper Julien Epaillard is the first winner of a GCT-leg in 2019. In a jump-off of five, Epaillard led the overall tour winner 2018, Ben Maher, to the runner-up spot. Here is the result:

    LGCT Grand Prix of Doha

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1: Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 Usual Suspect d’Auge
    		 0 / 40,11 Sec.
     2: Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion
    		 0 / 40,55 Sec.
     3: Nicola Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Chilli Willi
    		 0 / 43,43 Sec.
     4: Frank Schuttert NED
    		 Chianti’s Champion
    		 4 / 40,54 Sec.
     5: Alberto Zorzi ITA
    		 Contanga
    		 4 / 43,51 Sec.
             
             