Equi-News.de

    • Saut Hermès: Vive la France!

    pegasus-grand-palais.jpgBeim 5-Sterne Saut Hermès im legendären Grand Palais in Paris dominieren die Lokalmatadore, lediglich im Prix Faubourg ging der Sieg in die Schweiz und im Prix GL Events nach Belgien. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the five star Saut Hermès in the legendary Grand Palais in Paris, the local heroes were in winning form. Only in the Prix Faubourg the victory went on to Switzerland and in the Prix GL Events to Belgium. Here are the results:

    Prix 24 Faubourg
    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung  1,50m - 1,60m /Int’l jumping competition 1,50m - 1,60m against the clock
     
             
     1:
    		 Pius Schwizer SUI
    		 Future
    		 44,00 Sec.
     2: Roger Yves Bost
    		 FRA
    		 Talitha
    		 45,07 Sec.
     3: Edward Levy
    		 FRA
    		 Rebeca LS
    		 45,30 Sec.
     4: Jérome Guéry
    		 BEL
    		 Garfield de Trji des Templiers
    		 46,39 Sec.
     5: Max Kühner
    		 AUT
    		 Vancouver Dreams
    		 48,64 Sec.
     6: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cristy  
             
     
     
    Le Saut Hermès
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläuen  /Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds
     
             
     1:
    		 Olivier Perreau
    		 FRA
    		 Venizia d’Aguilly
    		 0 / 0 / 42,72 Sec.
     2: Mark McAuley
    		 IRL
    		 Miebello
    		 0 / 0 / 46,09 Sec.
     3: Denis Lynch
    		 IRL
    		 Gun Powder
    		 1 / 1 / 51,78 Sec.
     4: Carlos Enrique Lopez
    		 COL
    		 Admara
    		 0 / 4 / 40,48 Sec.
     5: Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Epleaser van’t Heike
    		 0 / 4 / 42,75 Sec.
             
     
    Prix GL Events
    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung  1,50m /Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock
     
             
     1:
    		 Olivier Philippaerts BEL
    		 Cataleya
    		 0 / 61,37 Sec.
     2: Alberto Zorzi
    		 ITA
    		 Danique 0 / 61,76 Sec.
     3: Kevin Staut FRA
    		 Edesa’s Cannary
    		 0 / 62,22 Sec.
     4: Louise Saywell GBR
    		 Golden Wave
    		 0 / 64,92 Sec.
     5: Celine Schoonbrodt-de Azevedo  BEL
    		 Chepetta
    		 0 / 66,32 Sec.
     6: Daniel Deusser GER Cornet D’Amour 0 / 67,23 Sec.
             
     
     

    Prix Hermès Sellier

    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung  1,50m /Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock
     
             
     1:
    		 Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 Usual Suspect d’Auge
    		 0 / 58,16 Sec.
     2: Mark McAuley
    		 IRL
    		 Miebello
    		 0 / 61,85 Sec.
     3: Roer Yves Bost
    		 FRA
    		 Vino d’Espinet
    		 0 / 62.33 Sec.
     4: Jérome Guery
    		 BEL Garfield de Trji des Templiers
    		 0 / 63,76 Sec.
     5: Olivier Perreau FRA  Dolce Deceuninck 0 / 64,22 Sec.
     
     
     