Equi-News.de

Beim 5-Sterne Saut Hermès im legendären Grand Palais in Paris dominieren die Lokalmatadore, lediglich im Prix Faubourg ging der Sieg in die Schweiz und im Prix GL Events nach Belgien. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the five star Saut Hermès in the legendary Grand Palais in Paris, the local heroes were in winning form. Only in the Prix Faubourg the victory went on to Switzerland and in the Prix GL Events to Belgium. Here are the results:

Prix 24 Faubourg

Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m - 1,60m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m - 1,60m against the clock

1:

Pius Schwizer SUI

Future

44,00 Sec.

2: Roger Yves Bost

FRA

Talitha

45,07 Sec.

3: Edward Levy

FRA

Rebeca LS

45,30 Sec.

4: Jérome Guéry

BEL

Garfield de Trji des Templiers

46,39 Sec.

5: Max Kühner

AUT

Vancouver Dreams

48,64 Sec.

6: Marcus Ehning

GER

Cristy

Le Saut Hermès



Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläuen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds

1:

Olivier Perreau

FRA

Venizia d’Aguilly

0 / 0 / 42,72 Sec.

2: Mark McAuley

IRL

Miebello

0 / 0 / 46,09 Sec.

3: Denis Lynch

IRL

Gun Powder

1 / 1 / 51,78 Sec. 4: Carlos Enrique Lopez

COL

Admara

0 / 4 / 40,48 Sec.

5: Christian Ahlmann

GER

Epleaser van’t Heike

0 / 4 / 42,75 Sec.



Prix GL Events

Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock

1:

Olivier Philippaerts BEL

Cataleya

0 / 61,37 Sec.

2: Alberto Zorzi

ITA

Danique 0 / 61,76 Sec.

3: Kevin Staut FRA

Edesa’s Cannary

0 / 62,22 Sec.

4: Louise Saywell GBR

Golden Wave

0 / 64,92 Sec.

5: Celine Schoonbrodt-de Azevedo BEL

Chepetta

0 / 66,32 Sec.

6: Daniel Deusser GER Cornet D’Amour 0 / 67,23 Sec.



Prix Hermès Sellier