Equi-News.de

Saut Hermès: Vive la France!
Beim 5-Sterne Saut Hermès im legendären Grand Palais in Paris dominieren die Lokalmatadore, lediglich im Prix Faubourg ging der Sieg in die Schweiz und im Prix GL Events nach Belgien. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: At the five star Saut Hermès in the legendary Grand Palais in Paris, the local heroes were in winning form. Only in the Prix Faubourg the victory went on to Switzerland and in the Prix GL Events to Belgium. Here are the results:
Prix 24 Faubourg
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m - 1,60m /Int’l jumping competition 1,50m - 1,60m against the clock
Le Saut Hermès
| 1:
|Pius Schwizer
|SUI
|Future
|44,00 Sec.
| 2:
|Roger Yves Bost
|FRA
|Talitha
|45,07 Sec.
| 3:
|Edward Levy
|FRA
|Rebeca LS
|45,30 Sec.
| 4:
|Jérome Guéry
|BEL
|Garfield de Trji des Templiers
|46,39 Sec.
| 5:
|Max Kühner
|AUT
|Vancouver Dreams
|48,64 Sec.
| 6:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Cristy
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläuen /Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds
Prix GL Events
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m /Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock
| 1:
|Olivier Perreau
|FRA
|Venizia d’Aguilly
|0 / 0 / 42,72 Sec.
| 2:
|Mark McAuley
|IRL
|Miebello
|0 / 0 / 46,09 Sec.
| 3:
|Denis Lynch
|IRL
|Gun Powder
|1 / 1 / 51,78 Sec.
| 4:
|Carlos Enrique Lopez
|COL
|Admara
|0 / 4 / 40,48 Sec.
| 5:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Epleaser van’t Heike
|0 / 4 / 42,75 Sec.
| 1:
|Olivier Philippaerts
|BEL
|Cataleya
|0 / 61,37 Sec.
| 2:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Danique
|0 / 61,76 Sec.
| 3:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Edesa’s Cannary
|0 / 62,22 Sec.
| 4:
|Louise Saywell
|GBR
|Golden Wave
|0 / 64,92 Sec.
| 5:
|Celine Schoonbrodt-de Azevedo
|BEL
|Chepetta
|0 / 66,32 Sec.
| 6:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Cornet D’Amour
|0 / 67,23 Sec.
Prix Hermès Sellier
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m /Int’l jumping competition 1,50m against the clock
| 1:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Usual Suspect d’Auge
|0 / 58,16 Sec.
| 2:
|Mark McAuley
|IRL
|Miebello
|0 / 61,85 Sec.
| 3:
|Roer Yves Bost
|FRA
|Vino d’Espinet
|0 / 62.33 Sec.
| 4:
|Jérome Guery
|BEL
|Garfield de Trji des Templiers
|0 / 63,76 Sec.
| 5:
|Olivier Perreau
|FRA
|Dolce Deceuninck
|0 / 64,22 Sec.
