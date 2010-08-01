Equi-News.de

Sie hat sich entschieden: Isabell Werth teilte mit, dass sie erneut ihr “Gold-Pferd” Weihegold beim Worldcup-Finale in Göteborg reiten wird. Die deutsche Dressur-Queen hatte auch Emilio fürs Finale qualifiziert. She took her decision: Isabell Werth has announced, that again has chosen her “golden mount” Weihegold to be her four-legged partner at the world cup finals in Gothenburg. The German dressage queen had also qualified Emilio for the final.

Gelingt ihr in Göteborg das Triple? Isabell Werth und Weihegold sind nach 2017 und 2018 einmal mehr heiße Favoriten auf den Sieg im Worldcup-Finale. In Omaha siegte Isabell Werth im Sattel von Weihegold mit 90,704% vor Laura Graves / Verdades und Carl Hester / Nip Tuck.

Im letzten Jahr in Paris war der Gewinnscore für Isabell Werth und Weihegold fast gleich, nämlich 90,657%; das Gold-Duo verwies erneut die US-Amerikanerin Laura Graves mit Verdades auf den zweiten Rang, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl und Unee wurden Dritte.

Das Worldcup-Finale findet vom 3. - 7. April 2019 im Rahmen der Gothenburg Horse Show statt.

Will she be able to claim the triple? After 2017 and 2018, Isabell Werth and Weihegold are again the high favourites for the victory in the world cup final. In Omaha, Isabell Werth and Weihegold claimed the victory with a final score of 90,704% ahead of Laura Graves / Verdades and Carl Hester / Nip Tuck.

Last year in Paris, the winning score for Isabell Werth and Weihegold was nearly the same, it was 90,657. The golden duo again relegated US-rider Laura Graves with Verdades to the runner-up spot, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Unee finished third.

The world cup final will take place during the Gothenburg Horse Show April 3rd - 7th.