Equi-News.de

Werth und Weihe - wer sonst? Isabell Werth hat mit Weihegold den Grand Prix des Worldcup-Finals in Göteborg gewonnen. Mit 1,6% Abstand folgt Dauerrivalin Laura Graves mit Verdades, Dritter wurde Dänemarks Shooting-Star in der Weltspitze, Daniel Bachmann-Andersen mit Blue Hors Zack. Werth and Weihe - who else? Isabell Werth, riding Weihegold, claimed the victory of the Grand Prix de Dressage at the world cup finals in Gothenburg. With an 1,6% margin behind, her long-time rival Laura Graves and Verdades finished as runner-ups, the Danish shooting star on the top of dressage world, Daniel Bachmann-Andersen, riding Blue Hors Zack, finished third.

Der Grand Prix zum Auftakt des Worldcup-Finals der Dressurreiter (der ja nur über die Startfolge fürs Finale entscheidet) endete - wie erwartet - mit dem Sieg von Isabell Werth und Weihegold. Allerdings waren die Worldcup-Gesamtsieger von 2017 und 2018 noch durchaus von einer möglichen Glanzform entfernt. Die Schritt- und Trabverstärkungen sind eh’ nicht das Highlight der Stute (hier gab es Wertungen zwischen 6,5 und 7,5 mit einer 8 für den Schritt und zwischen 6,5 und 7,5 für den Trab). Weihegold punktete einmal mehr mit ihren Paradelektionen Piaffe und Passage, wobei die 2. Piaffe auch kein wirkliches Glanzstück war (Noten zwischen 7 und 7,5 mit einer 8), aber die Passagen wurden on 8,5 an aufwärts bis zur 10 bewertet. Überhaupt hatte man den Eindruck, dass Weihegold am Ende der Prüfung auch wirklich im rieisigen Scandinavium von Göteborg angekommen war. Vier Richter sahen die Titelverteidiger auf dem ersten, zwei auf dem zweiten und Maria Colliander aus Finnland nur auf dem dritten Platz. Am Ende reichte das Ergebnis von 81,755% aber zum Sieg.

Zweite wurde die US-Amerikanerin Laura Graves mit ihrem Power-Paket, dem 17-jährigen Verdades. Hier standen bildschöne Wechseltouren und tolle Pirouetten auf der Haben-Seite, in den doppelt bewerteten Piaffen liess Verdades jedoch Punkte liegen. Insgesamt aber eine sehr ansprechende, fehlerfreie Prüfung - 80,109% und viel Angriffslust bei Laura Graves, die ihren Kampfeswillen, Isabell Werth nicht nur ein, zwei Mal in Aachen, sondern auch einmal bei einem Finale zu schlagen, keineswegs aufgegeben hat.

Als Dritte beendeten Daniel Bachmann-Andersen und Blue Hors Zack den Grand Prix. Der Hengst zeigte tolle Trabtraversale und wunderschöne Wechseltouren, allerdings wünscht man sich in den Piaffen mehr Ausdruck und Zack versemmelte den Wechsel nach dem versammelten Galopp vor A. 78,152% waren das Ergebnis für den 28-jährigen Dänen und den 15-jährigen Erfolgshengst von Blue Hors.

Die weiteren Ergebnisse der Platzierten:

4: Kasey Perry-Glass (USA) mit Dublet - 77,267%, 5: Helen Langehanenberg (GER) mit Damsey - 76,957%, 6: Patrik Kittel (SWE) mit Delaunay - 76,304%, 7: Emmelie Scholtens (NED) mit Apache - 75,792%, 8: Adrienne Lyle (USA) mit Salvino und Hans Peter Minderhoud (NED) mit Glock’s Dream Boy - beide 75,326%.

Heute Nachmittag ab 16:00h geht es in der Grand Prix Kür um den Titelgewinn.

The Grand Prix de Dressage was the kick-off of the world cup final dressage (the Grand Prix only decides about the starting order for the final) and ended - as expected - with the victory of Isabell Werth and Weihegold. However, the world cup overall winner of 2017 and 2018 were not far, but still away from their best performance level. The walk- and trot extensions are not really the mare’s best lections (here she got marks between 6,5 and 7,5 with one 8 for the walk and marks between 6,5 and 7,5 for the trot). Weihegold, however, once again shone out in her parade lections piaffe and passage, but here also the second piaffe left room for improvement (marks between 7 and 7,5 with one 8), but the passage got marks from 8,5 up to 10. Overall, one could get the impression that at the end of the test, Weihegold got more accustomed with the giant Scandinavium hall in Gothenburg. Four judges had the title defending combination on first, two on the second an Maria Colliander from Finland on the third place. However, the final result of 81,755% was the victory.

US-rider Laura Graves and her power pack, the 17-year old Verdades finished once again as runner-ups. Here, brillant tempi changes and super pirouettes were the highlights, but the piaffes, which are calculated twice, left room for improvement. Overall, it was a really nice, faultfree test - 80,109% and quite some agressiveness at Laura’s side, because the best US combination still has the aim to fight and to be in front of Isabell not only here and there in Aachen, but also one time be the winner in a big final.

Daniel Bachmann-Andersen and Blue Hors Zack finished on third place. The stallion showed great trot half-passes and superb tempi changes, but one would wish the piaffes to be more expressive. In addition, Zack messed up the tempi change after the collected canter in front of A. 78,152% were the result of the 28-year old Dane and the 15-year old highly successful stallion from Blue Hors.

The further results of the placed riders:

4th: Kasey Perry-Glass (USA) with Dublet - 77,267%, 5th: Helen Langehanenberg (GER) with Damsey - 76,957%, 6th: Patrik Kittel (SWE) with Delaunay - 76,304%, 7th: Emmelie Scholtens (NED) with Apache - 75,792%, 8th: Adrienne Lyle (USA) with Salvino and Hans Peter Minderhoud (NED) with Glock’s Dream Boy - both 75,326%.