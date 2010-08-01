Equi-News.de

Mit einer hochschwierigen Kür mit vielen Höhepunkten, aber auch versemmelten Einerwechseln holten sich Isabell Werth und Weihegold den Sieg im Worldcup-Finale von Göteborg. Für Werth ist es der fünfte Worldcup-Titel und der dritte in Folge mit Weihegold. Zum dritten Mal in Folge wurde Dauerrivalin Laura Graves mit ihrem Verdades Zweite, auf den dritten Platz kam Helen Langehanenberg, die im Sattel von Damsey saß. With a highly difficult freestyle with many highlights, but also messed-up one-tempis, Isabell Werth and Weihegold claimed the victory at the world cup final of Gothenburg. This was the fifth world cup title for Isabell in total and the third consecutive title together with Weihegold. For also the third consecutive time, her long-time rival Laura Graves and Verdades finished as runner-ups and Helen Langehanenberg came in third with Damsey.

Laura Graves hatte beim Worldcup-Finale hervorragend vorgelegt, hatte mit Verdades eine tolle, nahezu fehlerfreie Kür gezeigt und lag völlig zu Recht an der Spitze des Feldes, als die nach ihr startende Isabell Werth zum Angriff blies. Dass sie unter Druck stets eiserne Nerven behält, hat Isabell Werth oft genug bewiesen. Und in Göteborg bewies sie es erneut. Sie zeigte mit Weihegold eine hochschwierige Kür, versemmelte aber die Einerwechsel. Auch in den Paradelektionen der Stute, Piaffe und Passage, gab es viele Punkte, die Richter gingen allerdings nicht bis zur 10 in der Bewertung (die 10 gab es nur einmal für die Linkspirouette). Sei’s drum - zusammen mit B-Noten bis zu 98% (von Jean-Michel Roudier aus Frankreich) reichte es für ein Endergebnis von 88,871% und den Sieg. Nur zwei Richter sahen Isabell Werth nicht als Siegerin.

Für ihre grossartige, kraftvolle Vorstellung erhielten Laura Graves und Verdades 87,179% (Verdades erhielt die Traumnote 10 für die Linkstraversale). Dieses Ergebnis bedeutete zum dritten Mal in Folge den zweiten Platz für die US-Amerikanerin.

Als letzte Starterin ging Helen Langehanenberg mit Damsey ins Viereck. Und die etablierte Dressurqueen - Manschaftseuropameisterin von 2013, Mannschaftsweltmeisterin von 2014 und selber bereits zwei Mal Worldcup-Gesamtsiegerin in 2013 und 2014 - “schubste” den bis dato Dritten, Newcomer Daniel Bachmann Andersen mit Blue Hors Zack mit ihrem Ergebnis von 86,571% vom Podium. Für Bachmann Andersen mit seinem Ergebnis von 85,468% blieb Rang vier, gefolgt von der zweiten US-Amerikanerin Kasey Perry-Glass mit Dublet (84,975%) und dem schwedischen Lokalmadator Patrik Kittel mit Delaunay (82,464%).

Laura Graves had already shown a great performance at the world cup final, she had shown a super, nearly faultfree frestyle with Verdades and was absolutely correct in front with her result 87,179% when Isabell Werth, being the next to go, sounded the charge. It is wellknown that Isabell has iron nerves when the chips are down, and in Gothenburg she proved this once more. She and Weihegold showed a highly difficult freestyle, but admittedly messed up the one-tempis. Also in her parade lections piaffe and passage, the mare collected many points, but the judges didn’t went up to 10 in the scoring (the 10 only was awarded once for the pirouette to the left). Anyway, combined with b-scores up to 98% (from French judge Jean-Michel Roudier), this resulted in a final score of 88,871% and the win. Only two judges didn’t had Isabell Werth on first place.

For her super, powerful round, Laura Graves and Verdades got 87,179% (Verdades got the dream score 10 for the half-passes to the left). This result meant the runner-up spot for the US-rider for the third consecutive time.

Helen Langehanenberg and Damsey were the last to go. And the well-established dressage queen - team European champion from 2013, team world champion from 2014 and herself a two-times worldcup overall winner (in 2013 and 2014) - “shoved” the up to that time third-placed, newcomer Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Blue Hors Zack with their final score of 86,571% from the podium. Bachmann Andersen therefore finished fourth with his score of 85,468%, followed by the second US-rider Kasey Perry-Glass with Dublet (84,975%) and Sweden’s local hero Patrik Kittel with Delaunay (82,464%).