Equi-News.de

Er hat’s schon wieder geschafft: Steve Guerdat (Foto) holte sich in Göteborg den dritten Worldcup-Gesamtsieg seiner Karriere. Im Sattel von Alamo holte sich Guerdat den Titel vor seinem Landsmann Martin Fuchs mit Clooney und Europameister Peder Fredricson mit Catch me not. He did it again: In Gothenburg, Steve Guerdat (pictured) claimed the third world cup overall winner in his career. Riding Alamo, Guerdat claimed the title ahead of his compatriot Martin Fuchs with Clooney and European champion Peder Fredricson with Catch me not.

Zwei Fehlerpunkte aus dem zweiten Finalspringen und heute zwei blitzsaubere Runden - das war nach drei schweren Prüfungen das Rezept zum Sieg für Steve Guerdat. Zusammen mit dem 11-jährigen KWPN-Wallach Alamo (v. Ukato). Der Wallach, der in den vergangenen Monaten nur sparsam eingesetzt wurde, konnte im Scandinavium beweisen, dass er ein Weltpferd ist und Steve Guerdat konnte sich über des Siegers Anteil am Preisgeld freuen - in diesem Fall immerhin 172.500 EUR.

Auch der zweite Platz in der Gesamtwertung der Finalprüfungen ging in die Schweiz - an Guerdats Freund Martin Fuchs. Der saß im Sattel seines 13-jährigen Routiniers Clooney (Westfalenwallach von Cornet Obolensky) und konnte ebenfalls im heutigen dritten Springen mit zwei bildschönen Nullrunden überzeugen. Der amtierende Europameister Peder Fredricson aus Schweden und sein Catch me not wurden Dritte.

Two penalty points from the second jumping test and today two superb clear rounds - this was the script for Steve Guerdat’s win. Together with the 11-year old KWPN-gelding Alamo (by Ukato). The gelding, who wasn’t participated that much during past months, could prove at the Scandinavium that he is a world-class horse and Steve Guerdat could enjoy the winner’s part of the pricemoney, which in his case was an amount of EUR 172.500.

Also the second place in the overall ranking of the final’s three competitions went on to Switzerland - to Guerdat’s friend Martin Fuchs. Fuchs had his well-routined, 13-year old Clooney (Westfalian gelding by Cornet Obolensky) and could also thrill with two great clear rounds. The current European champion Peder Fredricson from Sweden and his catch me not finished on third place.

Hier das Ranking der besten fünf Reiter: / Here is the ranking of the five best riders: