Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour hat Station in Mexico-City gemacht. Das LGCT-Springen sah Jérome Guery als Sieger; der Belgier holte sich den Sieg vor dem Ägypter Abdel Said und dem Niederländer Harrie Smolders. Als bester Deutscher beendete Daniel Deusser die Prüfung auf Rang 7. The Longines Global Champions Tour headed to Mexico City this week-end. The LGCT-competition saw Jérôme Guery as winner; the Belgian showumper claimed the victory ahead of Abdel Said from Egypt and Harrie Smolders from the Netherlands. Daniel Deusser was the best German showjumper and finished seventh.

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off