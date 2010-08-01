Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Global Champions Tour Mexico-City: Guery siegt vor Said und Smolders

    hufe-sprung.JPGDie Longines Global Champions Tour hat Station in Mexico-City gemacht. Das LGCT-Springen sah Jérome Guery als Sieger; der Belgier holte sich den Sieg vor dem Ägypter Abdel Said und dem Niederländer Harrie Smolders. Als bester Deutscher beendete Daniel Deusser die Prüfung auf Rang 7. The Longines Global Champions Tour headed to Mexico City this week-end. The LGCT-competition saw Jérôme Guery as winner; the Belgian showumper claimed the victory ahead of Abdel Said from Egypt and Harrie Smolders from the Netherlands. Daniel Deusser was the best German showjumper and finished seventh.

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off



    1:
    		 Jérome Guery BEL Quel Homme de Hus 0 / 39,57 Sec.
    2: Abdel Said EGY
    		 Venise du Riverdy 0 / 40,53 Sec,
    3: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Don
    		 0 / 40,74 Sec.
    4: Peder Fredricson
    		 SWE
    		 Christian K
    		 0 / 41,14 Sec.
    5: Eric van der Vleuten
    		 NED
    		 Wunschkind
    		 0 / 41,71 Sec.
    6:
    		 Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Ucello de Will
    		 0 / 42,65 Sec.
    7:
    		 Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Calisto Blue
    		 0 / 43,29 Sec.





     