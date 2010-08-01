Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Pieter Devos siegt im Global Champions Tour-Springen von Miami Beach

    hufe-sprung.JPGOstern in Miami - so hieß das Wochenendprogramm für die Reiter der Longines Global Champions Tour. Die wunderschöne Location - direkt am Strand von Miami Beach - bot den Schauplatz für den Sieg des Belgierts Pieter Devos im Hauptspringen. Von den acht Stechreitern schafften drei ReiterInnen, den schweren Stechparcours ebenfalls fehlerfrei zu absolvieren - und Pieter Devos war der schnellste von ihnen. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Easter holidays in Miami - this was the program for the week-end for the riders taking part at the Longines Global Champions Tour. The beautiful location - directly at the beach of Miami Beach - was the scenery for the victory of Belgian showjumper Pieter Devos in the main competition. Only three riders out of the squad of eight who had managed to reach the jump-off were able to also show another clear one in the highly difficult jump-off course - with Pieter Devos being the fastest of them. Here is the result:

     

    LGCT Miami Beach (USA)

    Int. Springprüfun 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 Claire Z
    		 0 / 37,38 Sec.
     2: Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Don
    		 0 / 37,42 Sec.
     3: Malin Baryard-Johnsson
    		 SWE
    		 Indiana
    		 0 / 38,48 Sec.
     4: Edwina Tops-Alexander
    		 AUS
    		 California
    		 4 / 37,38 Sec.
     5: Olivier Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Extra
    		 4 / 46,77 Sec.
     6: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Calisto  Blue
    		 8 / 36,90 Sec.
     7: Scott Brash
    		 GBR
    		 Hello Mr. President
    		 8 / 37,02 Sec.
     8: Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Take a Chance on Me Z
    		 8 / 42,47 Sec.
             