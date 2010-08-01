Equi-News.de

Nach einem grandiosen Geländeritt in Badminton liegt weiterhin der Brite Oliver Townend in Führung - allerdings nicht mit seinem Dressursieger Cillnabradden Evo (mit dem kassierte er 12,4 Zeitstrafpunkte im Cross und liegt gegenwärtig auf Rang 7), sondern mit dem 12-jährigen Schimmelwallach Ballaghmor Class. Townends Zwischenergebnis von 21,5 Punkten gibt ihm einen komfortablen Vorsprung vor seiner Landsfrau Piggy Frensch mit der 14-jährigen irischen Stute Vanir Kamira (26,8 Pt) und dem Australier Christopher Burton, der mit dem 14-jährigen Iren Graf Liberty eine zeitliche Punktlandung im Gelände schaffte. Parcoursbauer Eric Winter hatte eine fantastische Strecke gebaut - ein Pferd ging zu Boden, aber alles verlief glimpflich. After a super cross country round in Badminton, Great Britain’s Oliver Townend is still in the lead - but not with his dressage winner Cillnabradden Evo (with whom he got 12,4 time penalty pts in the cross and is currently on 7th place), but with the 12-year old grey gelding Ballaghmor class. Townend’s interim score of 21,5 pts means a comfortable margin ahead of his compatriot Piggy French with the 14-year old mare Vamir Kamira (26,8 pts) and Australia’s Christopher Burton, who had managed to show a precision landing with his 14-year old Irish gelding Graf Liberty. Course designer Eric Winter built a fantastic course - only one horse fell, but everything went of lightly.

Badminton Horse Trials

Zwischenstand nach Dressur und Gelände / Interim results after dressage and cross country

1:

Oliver Townend

GBR

Ballaghmor Class

21,5 Pts. 21,1 + 0,4 2:

Piggy French

GBR

Vanir Kamira

26,8 Pts.

26,0 + 0,8 3: Christopher Burton

AUS

Graf Liberty

27,7 Pts.

27,7 + 0 4: Andrew Nicholson

NZL

Swallow Springs

27.8 Pts. 27,8 + 0 5: Christopher Burton

AUS

Cooley Lands

28,1 Pts.

28,1 + 0 6: Tim Price NZL

Ringwood Sky Boy

30,1 Pts.

30,1 + 0 7: Oliver Townend GBR

Cillnabradden Evo

32,1 Pts.

19.7 +12,4 8: Virginia Thompson NZL

Star Nouveau

38,3 Pts.

38,3 + 0 9: Bill Levett

AUS

Lassban Diamond Lift

39,9 Pts.

31,9 + 8,0 10:

Kristina Cook

GBR

Billy the Red

40,5 Pts.

28,1 +12,4