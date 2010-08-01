Equi-News.de

    • Badminton: Oliver Townend verteidigt Führung auch nach dem Cross Country-Test

    busch2-2447.JPGNach einem grandiosen Geländeritt in Badminton liegt weiterhin der Brite Oliver Townend in Führung - allerdings nicht mit seinem Dressursieger Cillnabradden Evo (mit dem kassierte er 12,4 Zeitstrafpunkte im Cross und liegt gegenwärtig auf Rang 7), sondern mit dem 12-jährigen Schimmelwallach Ballaghmor Class. Townends Zwischenergebnis von 21,5 Punkten gibt ihm einen komfortablen Vorsprung vor seiner Landsfrau Piggy Frensch mit der 14-jährigen irischen Stute Vanir Kamira (26,8 Pt) und dem Australier Christopher Burton, der mit dem 14-jährigen Iren Graf Liberty eine zeitliche Punktlandung im Gelände schaffte. Parcoursbauer Eric Winter hatte eine fantastische Strecke gebaut - ein Pferd ging zu Boden, aber alles verlief glimpflich. After a super cross country round in Badminton, Great Britain’s Oliver Townend is still in the lead - but not with his dressage winner Cillnabradden Evo (with whom he got 12,4 time penalty pts in the cross and is currently on 7th place), but with the 12-year old grey gelding Ballaghmor class. Townend’s interim score of 21,5 pts means a comfortable margin ahead of his compatriot Piggy French with the 14-year old mare Vamir Kamira (26,8 pts) and Australia’s Christopher Burton, who had managed to show a precision landing with his 14-year old Irish gelding Graf Liberty. Course designer Eric Winter built a fantastic course - only one horse fell, but everything went of lightly.

    Badminton Horse Trials 

    Zwischenstand nach Dressur und Gelände / Interim results after dressage and cross country

     1:
    		 Oliver Townend
    		 GBR
    		 Ballaghmor Class
    		 21,5 Pts.  21,1 +  0,4
     2:
    		 Piggy French
    		 GBR
    		 Vanir Kamira
    		 26,8 Pts.
    		 26,0 +  0,8
     3: Christopher Burton
    		 AUS
    		 Graf Liberty
    		 27,7 Pts.
    		 27,7 +  0
     4: Andrew Nicholson
    		 NZL
    		 Swallow Springs
    		 27.8 Pts. 27,8 +  0
     5: Christopher Burton
    		 AUS
    		 Cooley Lands
    		 28,1 Pts.
    		 28,1 +  0
     6: Tim Price NZL
    		 Ringwood Sky Boy
    		 30,1 Pts.
    		 30,1 +  0
     7: Oliver Townend GBR
    		 Cillnabradden Evo
    		 32,1 Pts.
    		 19.7 +12,4
     8: Virginia Thompson NZL
    		 Star Nouveau
    		 38,3 Pts.
    		 38,3 +  0
     9: Bill Levett
    		 AUS
    		 Lassban Diamond Lift
    		 39,9 Pts.
    		 31,9 +  8,0
    10:
    		 Kristina Cook
    		 GBR
    		 Billy the Red
    		 40,5 Pts.
    		 28,1 +12,4
             

