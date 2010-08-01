Equi-News.de

Badminton: Oliver Townend verteidigt Führung auch nach dem Cross Country-Test
Nach einem grandiosen Geländeritt in Badminton liegt weiterhin der Brite Oliver Townend in Führung - allerdings nicht mit seinem Dressursieger Cillnabradden Evo (mit dem kassierte er 12,4 Zeitstrafpunkte im Cross und liegt gegenwärtig auf Rang 7), sondern mit dem 12-jährigen Schimmelwallach Ballaghmor Class. Townends Zwischenergebnis von 21,5 Punkten gibt ihm einen komfortablen Vorsprung vor seiner Landsfrau Piggy Frensch mit der 14-jährigen irischen Stute Vanir Kamira (26,8 Pt) und dem Australier Christopher Burton, der mit dem 14-jährigen Iren Graf Liberty eine zeitliche Punktlandung im Gelände schaffte. Parcoursbauer Eric Winter hatte eine fantastische Strecke gebaut - ein Pferd ging zu Boden, aber alles verlief glimpflich. After a super cross country round in Badminton, Great Britain’s Oliver Townend is still in the lead - but not with his dressage winner Cillnabradden Evo (with whom he got 12,4 time penalty pts in the cross and is currently on 7th place), but with the 12-year old grey gelding Ballaghmor class. Townend’s interim score of 21,5 pts means a comfortable margin ahead of his compatriot Piggy French with the 14-year old mare Vamir Kamira (26,8 pts) and Australia’s Christopher Burton, who had managed to show a precision landing with his 14-year old Irish gelding Graf Liberty. Course designer Eric Winter built a fantastic course - only one horse fell, but everything went of lightly.
Badminton Horse Trials
Zwischenstand nach Dressur und Gelände / Interim results after dressage and cross country
| 1:
|Oliver Townend
|GBR
|Ballaghmor Class
|21,5 Pts.
|21,1 + 0,4
| 2:
|Piggy French
|GBR
|Vanir Kamira
|26,8 Pts.
|26,0 + 0,8
|3:
|Christopher Burton
|AUS
|Graf Liberty
|27,7 Pts.
|27,7 + 0
|4:
|Andrew Nicholson
|NZL
|Swallow Springs
|27.8 Pts.
|27,8 + 0
|5:
|Christopher Burton
|AUS
|Cooley Lands
|28,1 Pts.
|28,1 + 0
|6:
|Tim Price
|NZL
|Ringwood Sky Boy
|30,1 Pts.
|30,1 + 0
|7:
|Oliver Townend
|GBR
|Cillnabradden Evo
|32,1 Pts.
|19.7 +12,4
|8:
|Virginia Thompson
|NZL
|Star Nouveau
|38,3 Pts.
|38,3 + 0
|9:
|Bill Levett
|AUS
|Lassban Diamond Lift
|39,9 Pts.
|31,9 + 8,0
|10:
|Kristina Cook
|GBR
|Billy the Red
|40,5 Pts.
|28,1 +12,4
