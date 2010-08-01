Equi-News.de

Oliver Townend hat seinen zweiten Badminton-Sieg um Haaresbreite verpasst. Einen Abwurf im abschließenden Springen konnten er und Ballaghmor Class verkraften, aber die zusätzlichen 1,6 Zeitstrafpunkte waren 0,3 Punkte zu viel - damit ging der Sieg an Townends Landsfrau Piggy French mit Vanir Kamira, die das Springen fehlerfrei meisterte. Auf dem Bronzeplatz landete der brillante Australier Christopher Burton mit seinem “Zweitpferd” Cooley Lands, mit dem er nach Dressur und Gelände auf dem fünften Rang lag. Mit Graf Liberty landete Burton zusätzlich noch auf Rang vier. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Oliver Townend missed his second-ever Badminton-win by a nose. He and his four-legged partner Ballaghmar Class could afford one fence down in the final showjumping test, but the additional 1,6 time penalty pts were 0,3 pts too much. Due to this, the victory went on to Townend’s compatriot Piggy French with Vamir Kamira, who left the jumping test clear. The brillant Australian eventer Christopher Burton and his “no. 2-horse” Cooley Lands, fifth after dressage and cross country, finished on the bronze rank. With Graf Liberty, Burton in addition finished on fouth place. Here are the results:

Badminton Horse Trials