Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • WEG Tryon 2018
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Badminton: Piggy French siegt, Oliver Townend verpasst den Sieg um Haaresbreite

    busch2-2447.JPGOliver Townend hat seinen zweiten Badminton-Sieg um Haaresbreite verpasst. Einen Abwurf im abschließenden Springen konnten er und Ballaghmor Class verkraften, aber die zusätzlichen 1,6 Zeitstrafpunkte waren 0,3 Punkte zu viel - damit ging der Sieg an Townends Landsfrau Piggy French mit Vanir Kamira, die das Springen fehlerfrei meisterte. Auf dem Bronzeplatz landete der brillante Australier Christopher Burton mit seinem “Zweitpferd” Cooley Lands, mit dem er nach Dressur und Gelände auf dem fünften Rang lag. Mit Graf Liberty landete Burton zusätzlich noch auf Rang vier. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Oliver Townend missed his second-ever Badminton-win by a nose. He and his four-legged partner Ballaghmar Class could afford one fence down in the final showjumping test, but the additional 1,6 time penalty pts were 0,3 pts too much. Due to this, the victory went on to Townend’s compatriot Piggy French with Vamir Kamira, who left the jumping test clear. The brillant Australian eventer Christopher Burton and his “no. 2-horse” Cooley Lands, fifth after dressage and cross country, finished on the bronze rank. With Graf Liberty, Burton in addition finished on fouth place. Here are the results:

    Badminton Horse Trials 

      1:
    		 Piggy French
    		 GBR
    		 Vanir Kamira 26,8 Pts.
    		 26,0 + 0.8 + 0
      2: Oliver Townend
    		 GBR Ballaghmor Class
    		 27,1 Pts.
    		 21,1 + 0,4 + 5,6
      3: Christopher Burton
    		 AUS
    		 Cooley Lands
    		 28,1 Pts.
    		 28,1 + 0.0 + 0
      4: Christopher Burton
    		 AUS
    		 Graf Liberty
    		 33,7 Pts.
    		 27,7 + 0.0 + 4
      5:
    		 Andrew Nicholson
    		 NZL
    		 Swallow Springs
    		 35,8 Pts.
    		 27,8 + 0,0 + 8
      6: Oliver Townend
    		 GBR
    		 Cillnabradden Evo
    		 36,1 Pts.
    		 19,7 +12,4 + 4
      7:
    		 Kristina Cook
    		 GBR
    		 Billy the Red
    		 40,5 Pts.
    		 28,1 +12,4 + 0
      8: Imogen Murray
    		 GBR
    		 Ivar Gooden
    		 41,2 Pts.
    		 39,6 +  1,6 + 0
      9: William Fox-Pitt
    		 GBR
    		 Little Fire
    		 41,2 Pts. 29,2 +11,6 + 0,4
    10:
    		 Tim Price
    		 NZL
    		 Ringwood Sky Boy
    		 43,3 Pts.
    		 30,1 + 0.0 +13,2