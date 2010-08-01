Equi-News.de

Der Rolex Grand Prix zum Abschluß der Royal Windsor Horse Show ging an Henrik von Eckermann, der sich im Sattel der 13-jährigen Montendro-Tochter Mary Lou im zwölfköpfigen Stechen an die Spitze des Feldes setzen konnte. Hier ist das Ergebnis der Stechteilnehmer: The Rolex Grand Prix as finishing highlight of the Royal Windsor Horse Show saw Henrik von Eckermann as winner. Riding the 13-year old Montendro-daughter Mary Lou in a jump-off of 12, he was unbeatable by his competitors. Here is the result of the jump-off participants:

Rolex Grand Prix

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off