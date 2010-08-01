Equi-News.de

Von Eckermann gewinnt Rolex Grand Prix in Windsor
Der Rolex Grand Prix zum Abschluß der Royal Windsor Horse Show ging an Henrik von Eckermann, der sich im Sattel der 13-jährigen Montendro-Tochter Mary Lou im zwölfköpfigen Stechen an die Spitze des Feldes setzen konnte. Hier ist das Ergebnis der Stechteilnehmer: The Rolex Grand Prix as finishing highlight of the Royal Windsor Horse Show saw Henrik von Eckermann as winner. Riding the 13-year old Montendro-daughter Mary Lou in a jump-off of 12, he was unbeatable by his competitors. Here is the result of the jump-off participants:
Rolex Grand Prix
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
| 1:
|Henrik von Eckermann
|SWE
|Mary Lou
|0 / 43,40 Sec.
|2:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryan
|0 / 45,07 Sec.
|3:
|William Funnell
|GBR
|Billy Diamo
|0 / 47,58 Sec.
|4:
|Niels Bruynseels
|BEL
|Gancia de Muze
|4 / 42,51 Sec.
|5:
|Kent Farrington
|USA
|Creedance
|4 / 42,54 Sec.
|6:
|Robert Whitaker
|GBR
|Catwalk
|4 / 42,99 Sec.
|7:
|Peder Fredricson
|SWE
|All In
|4 / 43,02 Sec.
|8:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Take a chance on me Z
|4 / 43,78 Sec.
|9:
|Gregory Wathelet
|BEL
|Spike vd Withoeve
|4 / 44,58 Sec.
|10:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Cornet
|8 / 43,80 Sec.
|11:
|Eric Lamaze
|CAN
|Chacco Kid
|8 / 43,82 Sec.
|12:
|Roger Yves Bost
|FRA
|Sangria du Coty
|8 / 47,45 Sec.