Equi-News.de

    • Von Eckermann gewinnt Rolex Grand Prix in Windsor

    hufe-sprung.JPGDer Rolex Grand Prix zum Abschluß der Royal Windsor Horse Show ging an Henrik von Eckermann, der sich im Sattel der 13-jährigen Montendro-Tochter Mary Lou im zwölfköpfigen Stechen an die Spitze des Feldes setzen konnte. Hier ist das Ergebnis der Stechteilnehmer: The Rolex Grand Prix as finishing highlight of the Royal Windsor Horse Show saw Henrik von Eckermann as winner. Riding the 13-year old Montendro-daughter Mary Lou in a jump-off of 12, he was unbeatable by his competitors. Here is the result of the jump-off participants:

    Rolex Grand Prix

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Henrik von Eckermann
    		 SWE
    		 Mary Lou
    		 0 / 43,40 Sec.
     2: Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Hermes Ryan
    		 0 / 45,07 Sec.
     3: William Funnell
    		 GBR
    		 Billy Diamo
    		 0 / 47,58 Sec.
     4: Niels Bruynseels
    		 BEL
    		 Gancia de Muze
    		 4 / 42,51 Sec.
     5: Kent Farrington
    		 USA
    		 Creedance
    		 4 / 42,54 Sec.
     6: Robert Whitaker
    		 GBR
    		 Catwalk
    		 4 / 42,99 Sec.
     7: Peder Fredricson SWE
    		 All In
    		 4 / 43,02 Sec.
     8: Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Take a chance on me Z
    		 4 / 43,78 Sec.
     9: Gregory Wathelet
    		 BEL Spike vd Withoeve
    		 4 / 44,58 Sec.
    10:
    		 Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Cornet
    		 8 / 43,80 Sec.
    11:
    		 Eric Lamaze
    		 CAN
    		 Chacco Kid
    		 8 / 43,82 Sec.
    12:
    		 Roger Yves Bost
    		 FRA
    		 Sangria du Coty
    		 8 / 47,45 Sec.
             