Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • WEG Tryon 2018
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • LGCT: Martin Fuchs siegt in Madrid

    springen.JPGDie Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 kehrte an diesem Wochenende nach Europa zurück. Erneut war der exclusive Club de Campo Villa Schauplatz des Turniers. Das Global Champions Tour-Springen endete nach einem 11-köpfigen Stechen mit einem Sieg des Schweizers Martin Fuchs, als bester Deutscher rangierte Daniel Deusser schlußendlich auf dem fünften Platz. Zwei Reiter hatten den Einzug ins Stechen knapp aufgrund eines winzigen Zeitfehlers verpasst - die beiden Schweden Malin Baryard-Johnsson mit mit Indiana und Peder Fredricson mit Zacramento. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der Stechteilnehmer: The Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 returned to Europe this weekend. Again, the exclusive Club de Campo Villa was the scenery for the competition. After a jump-off of 11 competitors, the Global Champions Tour-competition finally ended with the victory of Swiss showjumper Martin Fuchs; Daniel Deusser, being the best-placed German rider, finished on fifth place. Two riders had missed the jump-off by a tiny time penalty point - the two Swedish showjumpers Marlin Baryard-Johnsson with Indiana and Peder Fredricson with Zacramento. Here are the results of the jump-off riders:

    Longines Global Champions Tour Madrid (ESP)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competitions 1,60m with jump-off 

     1: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 Chaplin
    		 0 / 39,49 Sec.
     2: Maikel van der Vleuten
    		 NED
    		 Dana Blue
    		 0 / 39,77 Sec.
     3: Bart Bles
    		 NED Gin
    		 0 / 40,11 Sec.
     4: Danielle Goldstein
    		 ISR
    		 Lizziemarry
    		 0 / 40,86 Sec.
     5: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Calisto Blue
    		 0 / 45,92 Sec.
     6:
    		 Jérôme Guery
    		 BEL
    		 Quel Homme de Hus
    		 4 / 40,00 Sec.
     7: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Funky Fred
    		 4 / 40,97 Sec.
     8:
    		 Luciana Diniz
    		 POR
    		 Vertigo du Desert
    		 4 / 42,35 Sec.
     9: Evelina Tovek
    		 SWE
    		 Dalila de la Pomme
    		 4 / 42,64 Sec.
    10:
    		 Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion
    		 8 / 41,25 Sec.
    11:
    		 Ludger Beerbaum
    		 GER
    		 Casello
    		 9 / 48,93 Sec.