Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 kehrte an diesem Wochenende nach Europa zurück. Erneut war der exclusive Club de Campo Villa Schauplatz des Turniers. Das Global Champions Tour-Springen endete nach einem 11-köpfigen Stechen mit einem Sieg des Schweizers Martin Fuchs, als bester Deutscher rangierte Daniel Deusser schlußendlich auf dem fünften Platz. Zwei Reiter hatten den Einzug ins Stechen knapp aufgrund eines winzigen Zeitfehlers verpasst - die beiden Schweden Malin Baryard-Johnsson mit mit Indiana und Peder Fredricson mit Zacramento. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der Stechteilnehmer: T he Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 returned to Europe this weekend. Again, the exclusive Club de Campo Villa was the scenery for the competition. After a jump-off of 11 competitors, the Global Champions Tour-competition finally ended with the victory of Swiss showjumper Martin Fuchs; Daniel Deusser, being the best-placed German rider, finished on fifth place. Two riders had missed the jump-off by a tiny time penalty point - the two Swedish showjumpers Marlin Baryard-Johnsson with Indiana and Peder Fredricson with Zacramento. Here are the results of the jump-off riders:

Longines Global Champions Tour Madrid (ESP)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competitions 1,60m with jump-off