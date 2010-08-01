Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • WEG Tryon 2018
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Daniel Bluman siegt im Großen Preis von Rom

    hufe-sprung.JPGDer Kolumbianer Daniel Bluman, der seit 2017 für Israel, das Heimatland seiner Mutter startet, ist im Sattel von Ladriano Z der Sieger des heutigen Großen Preises beim CSIO Rom. Das Turnier, welches erneut auf der weltberühmten Piazza di Siena im Park der Villa Borghese in Rom ausgetragen wurde, sah gestern den US-Amerikaner Kent Farrington mit Gazelle als Sieger nach einem fünfköpfigen Stechen im Hauptspringen des Samstags. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Colombian showjumper Daniel Bluman, who is competing for Israel (his mother’s home country) since 2017, is - riding Ladriano Z - the big winner of today’s showjumping Grand Prix at the CSIO Rome. The competition, which again took place on the world-famous Piazza di Siena in the castle gardens of Villa Borghese in Rome, yesterday saw US-rider Kent Farrington with Gazelle as winner after a jump-off of five at saturday’s main competition.Here are the results:

     

    CSIO Rome (ITA)

    Rolex Grand Prix
    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds
     
             
     1: Daniel Bluman ISR
    		 Ladriano Z  0 / 0 / 39,47 Sec.
     2: Cian O’Connor
    		 IRL
    		 Irenice Horta
    		 0 / 0 / 40,64 Sec.
     3: Olivier Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Extra
    		 0 / 0 / 41,73 Sec.
     4: Darragh Kenny
    		 IRL
    		 Balou de Reventon
    		 4 / 0 / 37,86 Sec.
     5: Giulia Martineng
    		 ITA
    		 Elzas
    		 4 / 0 / 39,23 Sec.
             

    Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off

     
             
     1: Ken Farrington USA
    		 Gazelle   0 / 40,70 Sec.
     2: Yannick Jorand
    		 SUI Cipetto
    		 0 / 44,90 Sec.
     3: Paolo Adorno
    		 ITA Fer ZG 0 / 45,19 Sec.
     4: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER Jasmien vd Bisshop   4 / 43,29 Sec.
     5: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 Silver Shine 4 / 44,34 Sec.
             