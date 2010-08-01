Equi-News.de

Der Kolumbianer Daniel Bluman, der seit 2017 für Israel, das Heimatland seiner Mutter startet, ist im Sattel von Ladriano Z der Sieger des heutigen Großen Preises beim CSIO Rom. Das Turnier, welches erneut auf der weltberühmten Piazza di Siena im Park der Villa Borghese in Rom ausgetragen wurde, sah gestern den US-Amerikaner Kent Farrington mit Gazelle als Sieger nach einem fünfköpfigen Stechen im Hauptspringen des Samstags. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Colombian showjumper Daniel Bluman, who is competing for Israel (his mother’s home country) since 2017, is - riding Ladriano Z - the big winner of today’s showjumping Grand Prix at the CSIO Rome. The competition, which again took place on the world-famous Piazza di Siena in the castle gardens of Villa Borghese in Rome, yesterday saw US-rider Kent Farrington with Gazelle as winner after a jump-off of five at saturday’s main competition.Here are the results:

CSIO Rome (ITA)

Rolex Grand Prix

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds

1: Daniel Bluman ISR

Ladriano Z 0 / 0 / 39,47 Sec.

2: Cian O’Connor

IRL

Irenice Horta

0 / 0 / 40,64 Sec.

3: Olivier Philippaerts

BEL

Extra

0 / 0 / 41,73 Sec.

4: Darragh Kenny

IRL

Balou de Reventon

4 / 0 / 37,86 Sec.

5: Giulia Martineng

ITA

Elzas

4 / 0 / 39,23 Sec.



Int. Springprüfung 1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,55m with jump-off

