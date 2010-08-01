Equi-News.de

Zum fünften Mal siegte Gold-Michi - Michael Jung - im Event Rider Masters im Biebericher Schlosspark in Wiesbaden. Im Sattel von Star Connection zog Jung durch ein fehlerfreies Springen und das tolle Geländergebnis an der nach der Dressur führenden Ingrid Klimke mit Hale Bob vorbei; zwischen die beiden Deutschen schob sich noch der australische Top-Eventer Christopher Burton. Hier ist das Ergebnis: For the fifth time, Gold-Michi - Germany’s Michael Jung - claimed the victory of the Event Rider Masters at the Bieberich Castle Gardens in Wiesbaden. Riding Star Connection, Jung rose to the top with a clear jumping round and a great cross country round and therefore placed ahead of Ingrid Klimke with Hale Bob, who were in the lead after dressage. And Australia’s top eventer Chris Burton managed to place between the two Germans. Here is the result:

