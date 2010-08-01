Equi-News.de

    • Pfingstturnier Wiesbaden: Michi Jung siegt zum fünften Mal im Schlosspark

    wiesbaden-schloss.jpgZum fünften Mal siegte Gold-Michi - Michael Jung - im Event Rider Masters im Biebericher Schlosspark in Wiesbaden. Im Sattel von Star Connection zog Jung durch ein fehlerfreies Springen und das tolle Geländergebnis an der nach der Dressur führenden Ingrid Klimke mit Hale Bob vorbei; zwischen die beiden Deutschen schob sich noch der australische Top-Eventer Christopher Burton. Hier ist das Ergebnis: For the fifth time, Gold-Michi - Germany’s Michael Jung - claimed the victory of the Event Rider Masters at the Bieberich Castle Gardens in Wiesbaden. Riding Star Connection, Jung rose to the top with a clear jumping round and a great cross country round and therefore placed ahead of Ingrid Klimke with Hale Bob, who were in the lead after dressage. And Australia’s top eventer Chris Burton managed to place  between the two Germans. Here is the result:

     

    CCI****

               
     1:
    		 Michael Jung
    		 GER
    		 Star Connection   23,4 Pts.   22,2 +   0  - 1,2
     2:
    		 Christopher Burton
    		 AUS
    		 Lawtown Chloe
    		 28,3 Pts.  28,3 +   0  + 0,0
     3: Ingrid Klimke
    		 GER
    		 Hale Bob
    		 28,4 Pts.
    		 16,4 + 12  + 0,0
     4: Sarah Cohen
    		 GBR
    		 Treason
    		 29,1 Pts.
    		 28,3 + 0,8 + 0,0
     5: Louise Romeike
    		 SWE
    		 Waikiki
    		 30,9 Pts.
    		 25,3 +  4   + 1,6
     6: William Levett
    		 AUS
    		 Titan
    		 31,2 Pts.
    		 26,0 + 0,8 + 4,4


    		       