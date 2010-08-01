Equi-News.de

Tim Price und Ascona sind die Overnight Leader nach dem Gelände der fünf-Sterne-Prüfung in Luhmühlen, im folgen die beiden Briten Alexander Bragg / Zagreb und Sarah Bullimore / Reve du Rouet. Tim Price and Ascona are the overnight leader after the cross country test of the five-star test in Luhmühlen, followed by British riders Alexander Bragg / Zagreb and Sarah bullimore / Reve du Rouet.

Die gegenwärtige Nummer 1 der Weltrangliste liegt auch in der fünf-Sterne-Prüfung vorn - Tim Price addierte zu seinem Dressurergebnis nur zwei kleine Zeitfehler aus dem Gelände hinzu und liegt mit 27,8 Punkten vor dem morgigen Springen auf Rang 1. Alexander Bragg / Zagreb aus England kamen fehlerfrei und in der erlaubten Zeit durchs Gelände und rangieren gegenwärtig mit ihrem Dressurergebnis von 29,7 Punkten auf Rang 2, gefolgt von seiner Landsfrau Sarah Bullimore mit Reve du Rouet, die eine weitere der nur vier komplett fehlerfreien Geländerunden zeigte und mit 32,1 Punkten auf dem dritten Rang liegt.

Nur zwei deutsche Reiter waren im CCI***** unterwegs - Andreas Ostholt landete mit Corvette auf dem zwölften Rang, Andreas Dibowski stürzte von seinem Butts Avedon - ausgerechnet an der Stelle, an der vor fünf Jahren und einem Tag Ben Winter tödlich verunglückte.

Von den 33 Starter*innen sahen 22 das Ziel; sämtliche Stürze im Gelände gingen glimpflich und ohne Verletzungen für Pferd und Reiter ab.

The current number 1 of the world is also in the lead of the five-star test in Luhmühlen - Time Price added only two tiny time penalty points from the cross to his dressage score and is overnight leader with his score of 27,8 points ahead of the final jumping test. British eventer Alexander Bragg with Zagreb managed to stay completely clear in the cross and therefore is in runner-up position with his dressage score of 29,7 pts, followed by his compatriote Sarah Bullimore with Reve du Roue, who showed another clear round (out of the only four rounds) in the cross and is currently on third rank with her score of 32,1 pts.

Only two German riders are competing in the CCI*****; Andreas Ostholt and Corvette are on 12th place, Andreas Dibowski had a fall from Butts Avedon - exactly on the point where five years and one day ago Ben Winter suffered his fatal accident.